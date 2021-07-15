Rafael Nadal named on Toronto Masters entry list, joins Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Dominic Thiem in star-studded field

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are all on the entry list for the 2021 National Bank Open, which is scheduled to begin on 7 August.

The Twitter handle of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament recently posted a preliminary entry list for this year's edition. It features every player ranked in ATP's top 30.

Rafael Nadal, who is the reigning champion, revealed he was "very happy" to return to Toronto, where has had some great matches in the past.

“I’m very happy to return to Canada to play in Toronto,” Rafael Nadal said. “Toronto is a fantastic tournament and I have had some really great matches there. As a matter of fact, I won there the last time we played and I would love to defend my title this August and be again with my fans in Canada and around the world.”

Nadal, who is also set to play at the 2021 Citi Open, will be joined by the likes of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem. Karl Hale, the tournament director of the National Bank Open, expressed his delight at the fact that so many top players will be playing in Toronto this year.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring world-class tennis back to Toronto this year at the very first National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” said Hale. "I have had great discussions with many of the players, including the likes of defending champion Rafael Nadal, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have all said they are looking forward to competing in Toronto for the first time in three years.

"Add in the excitement around our incredible Canadians – Denis, Félix, Milos and Vasek – and we have the perfect recipe for an unmissable tournament.”

Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem could miss the 2021 Toronto Masters

Although both Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem are on the preliminary list for the 2021 National Bank Open, the two could very well opt out of the hardcourt tournament due to physical issues.

Federer recently suffered a setback with respect to his knee during the grasscourt season, which prompted him to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Federer will be out of action until the rehabilitation process is complete, casting serious doubt over his Toronto participation.

Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, injured his right wrist during the 2021 Mallorca Championships. The Austrian subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics and it remains unclear whether he'll be back in time for the North American hardcourt swing.

Edited by Arvind Sriram