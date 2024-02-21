Watch: Elena Rybakina occupies line umpire's seat to seek relief from scorching heat at Dubai Tennis Championships

Elena Rybakina swapped her seat with that of the line umpire, seeking respite from the scorching heat during her Round of 16 match at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 21.

The women's tour is currently in the Middle East, with Dubai playing host to the second WTA 1000 event of the year. Temperatures reached as high as 75 degrees Fahrenheit with 61% humidity during the day, and the players were evidently feeling the heat.

Elena Rybakina featured in the scorching heat during the afternoon session against Magdalena Frech of Poland.

It wasn't smooth sailing at all for the fourth seed, who saw a spirited effort from her opponent throughout the contest. After splitting the first two sets, the pair began the third set with an exciting couple of games.

Leading the set 3-2, Rybakina occupied one of the line umpire's chairs during the changeover in a desperate attempt to get some relief from the heat.

Unable to replenish herself with fluids in her chair in peace due to the sun beating down into her face, Rybakina uncharacteristically got up from her seat and walked towards the service line despite the chair umpire trying to call her back.

She proceeded to sit beside a ball boy and continued hydrating herself before the start of the next game.

The Kazakh, nonetheless, battled her way through the grueling three-setter, ultimately taking it 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 after two hours and 39 minutes. Her 13 aces and 77% points won on the first serve came in handy towards the end.

Elena Rybakina pleased with her start to the year and hopes to carry forward the same form

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Getty Images

Speaking on the court after her victory over Magdalena Frech, Elena Rybakina paid tribute to her incredible start to the year that has already seen her capture two titles, one in Brisbane and the other in Abu Dhabi.

Admitting that it had been more of a physical game with every win, Rybakina looked positive about things ahead.

“Well with all the experience, I’d say it’s just the beginning of the year. Of course it’s a great start, but it’s not easy. Most important is to stay healthy. With every match its getting tougher and tougher physically. Really happy with the start of the year, hopefully I can continue like this,” Rybakina was quoted as saying.

Up next for Elena Rybakina is Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Paolini has been in great form, beating 11th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the opening round, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round and eighth-seed Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16.

Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini have met twice before on the tour, with the pair splitting their head-to-head matches.