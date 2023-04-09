Elena Rybakina and her older sister Anna recently reveled in a fun-filled day at Universal Studios in Orlando.

In the lead-up to the Stuttgart Open on April 15, Rybakina has decided to take some well-deserved time off after a busy first quarter of the 2023 season. The World No. 7 seemingly enjoyed her day of adventure with sister Anna at Universal Studios.

"One crazy day," Rybakina captioned a post on Instagram.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for pictures at the entrance. They then made their way to 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' where they spotted Hagrid from the window of the Hogwarts Express. They also paid a visit to the Gringotts bank featured in the films.

Their visit came at an opportune time as they were able to experience the Universal Studios Mardi Gras festivities. Known as "Florida's Biggest Party," the Mardi Gras celebrations include a large parade making its way through the theme park.

Performers incorporated the guests into the show by throwing beaded necklaces for them to catch. Both sisters were successful at nabbing necklaces and could be seen sporting them afterwards.

Elena Rybakina grateful to have her sister Anna accompanying her on tour

Elena Rybakina poses with her team and her sister Anna

Elena Rybakina fell just short of completing the Sunshine Double as she was defeated in the Miami Open final by Petra Kvitova. Following her loss, she acknowledged the difficulties of staying motivated and healthy while frequently traveling between various tournaments.

The Kazakh stated that short breaks from tennis were essential for her to sustain her motivation.

"I think I had good results in the past on clay," she said. "I think that I can play good on clay. So that's the question is just again being healthy and staying motivated, which is also important. Because when you play so many tournaments, it's not easy traveling all the time, so sometimes switch to something else."

The World No. 7 credited her sister Anna for helping her take occasional breaks from tennis and participate in other enjoyable activities.

"That's why my sister is here," she said. "She's helping out a bit, so it's not only tennis all the time (smiling)."

Despite having limited time to prepare, Rybakina expressed optimism about her prospects for a successful clay season.

"Yeah, just to try to do this good preparation," she said. "I don't have much time, but I think we still can do some good week."

