WATCH: Emma Navarro and Madison Keys dance their hearts out as Ben Shelton watches on courtside at Indian Wells

Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro had fun dancing during the pre-tournament festivities in Indian Wells. They were joined by Ben Shelton, who watched with a big smile as the two looked in a jovial mood on court.

The top players on tour are currently set to participate in Indian Wells 2025. The tournament marks the beginning of the American hardcourt swing and is one-half of the popular sunshine double (the second being the Miami Open).

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Ben Shelton took part in the annual exhibition event in Indian Wells. Soon after the event's conclusion, Keys and Navarro began dancing on the court, with Ben Shelton watching.

Here is the video the duo rejoicing on court:

Eight teams took on each other in the exhibition mixed doubles format called Tiebreak Tens in Indian Wells. While Shelton teamed up with Emma Navarro, Madison Keys partnered Tommy Paul.

The likes of Alex De Minaur, Katie Boulter, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz also took part in the event. Keys and Paul managed to reach the finals but came up shy against Fritz and Rybakina. The American-Kazakh duo picked up the title and also won $200,000 in prize money.

Here's what Fritz and Rybakina had to say after their win:

"The strategy was just to take care of our serves, we're both big servers, and I said earlier as well that if we both serve don't know how we're really gonna lose," Taylor Fritz said.

"It was really fun also Taylor was giving me some advice for the return as some of the guys were serving so good it's not easy to return. We did great and ya super happy," Elena Rybakina said.

After noticing their clinical performance in the event, the interviewer teased a mixed doubles entry for the winners in the future. Fritz felt optimistic about the same and wished to play alongside Rybakina in the upcoming US Open.

"I just asked her if she wants to play mixed at the US Open, so let's hope she says yes," Taylor Fritz said

"Hopefully yes we'll play," Elena Rybakina replied

Madison Keys and Emma Navarro are among the top 10 seeds in Indian Wells this year

Madison Keys, Navarro and Shelton in the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Madison Keys and Emma Navarro are among the top 10 seeds in Indian Wells this year. While Keys will make her 12th appearance at the event, Navarro has only featured in California thrice so far. The Australian Open champion will be the fifth seed in the women's singles competition and will make her first appearance on tour since winning the 2025 Australian Open in January.

Navarro, meanwhile, is the 10th seed in Indian Wells and will enter the event on the back of a remarkable title-winning run in the Merida Open. Both players are a part of the top half of the women's draw in Indian Wells. If they manage to win their opening few rounds, they could face each other in the last 16.

