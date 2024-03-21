WATCH: Emma Raducanu shows off her piano skills during downtime recovering from back injury

Emma Raducanu seems to be making the most of her recovery period as she treats fans to an exhibition of her piano skills.

Raducanu made it to the Indian Wells third round, where she lost to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 5-7. The Brit then arrived in Miami for the second event of the Sunshine Double.

A wildcard entrant at the Miami Open, Raducanu was set to face Wang Xiyu in her opener. However, a pain in her lower back forced the Brit to pull out.

Reports suggest that the injury is nothing serious. However, the withdrawal from the WTA 1000 event could be a major blow for the youngster who is yet to make a mark on the tour since her return from wrist injuries.

Nevertheless, Raducanu is utilizing her recovery period by letting her hair down. Taking to social media on Thursday, March 21, the Brit shared a clip of her playing Fabrizio Paterlini's 'Rue des trois freres' track on the piano.

"Been a while," Raducanu captioned her Instagram post.

This is not the first time that Raducanu has shared her piano sessions on social media. Back in August 2023, the 21-year-old posted a couple of clips where she played the piano donning a T-shirt with Rafael Nadal's iconic Raging Bull logo.

While one clip showed Raducanu playing a slow melodious track, the other was a blooper clip where her performance was hilariously interrupted by her Chinese grandmother.

Emma Raducanu on her plans for 2024 season - "I want to work on becoming a better tennis player"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu stated that her primary goal is to improve herself as a player this season.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, the former US Open champion said she wasn't concerned about playing a lot of tournaments but rather focused on practicing a steady approach to improve her game.

"I think for me I'm not too concerned about this year's tournaments. I want to work on becoming a better tennis player. Taking time to do that is very necessary and not just following the crowd, or playing a lot of matches, or dropping down to Challenger level to do that," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu considers her return to the tour a "journey" as she remains cautious about what lies ahead after an eight-month-long hiatus.

"It's just a bit of a journey for me, I would say, you don't really know what to expect after being out for eight months," she added.

Emma Raducanu is next expected to be in action at the Billie Jean King Cup. She represents Great Britain who will face France on April 12-13. However, it is to be seen whether Raducanu can recover in time from her back injury.