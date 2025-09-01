WATCH: Emma Raducanu shows no signs of US Open heartbreak as she sings her heart out to 'We Are Young' in high spirits

Emma Raducanu's run at the 2025 US Open ended with a third-round loss to Russian-born Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina. Unfazed by the loss, Raducanu recently showcased her singing skills.At the 2025 US Open, Raducanu defeated Japan's Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen of Indonesia. However, in the next round, she faced Elena Rybakina, a nine-time WTA Tour singles title holder, and lost the match in straight sets. Her US Open mixed doubles championship run with current ATP World No. 2, Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, ended with a first-round loss to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.The Toronto, Ontario, native was recently seen displaying her singing skills with 'We Are Young,' a song by pop rock band Fun, featuring Janelle Monae. The song reached prominent success and was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, and also won the Grammy Award in 2013.Emma Raducanu will next play in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, China. She concluded her Cincinnati Open run with a round of 32 loss to current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.Emma Raducanu reflects on competitiveness and self-improvementEmma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: GettyDuring her US Open third-round press conference on August 30, 2025, Emma Raducanu shared her thoughts on facing supreme competition from the top players. Furthermore, she also reflected on her improvement and determination to work harder.&quot;I think when the very top play against me like you know they have a point to prove that they're at the top and they're there for a reason and I think every time I've played one they've kind of shown that,&quot; she mentioned (via US Open Tennis Championships on YouTube, 7:49 onwards).She continued,&quot;So, I think at the same time while I'm improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect around, the top have definitely just like raised their game. But I'll take that as a compliment that they've like decided to really lock in against me. But at the same time, it does show I have a lot more work to do.&quot;Raducanu is one of the rising tennis players from Britain and made history at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam. She did that at the age of 18. For her historic victory, she was awarded the prestigious honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles in November 2022.