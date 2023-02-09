WATCH: Emma Raducanu turns heads with stunning look while unveiling campaign of Dior's new bag

Emma Raducanu continues to dazzle off the court, this time in a campaign for luxury fashion brand Dior. Raducanu, who is a brand ambassador for Dior, recently appeared in a gorgeous shoot by the company, joining a series of women across verticals to unveil different versions of The Lady 95.22 Bag.

Raducanu has been associated with the French brand since late 2021, signing an endorsement deal shortly after her groundbreaking run to the US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier. The British tennis star is an ambassador for Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collection, among other Dior verticals, and the new Lady 95.22 Bag is part of the same collection.

Dressed in a classy combination of black and white, Raducanu unveiled a small version of the new bag in the latte shade. You can watch part of the latest Dior shoot featuring Emma Raducanu here:

"House ambassador Emma Raducanu joins the series of women epitomizing the spirit of the #DiorLady9522 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, its sleek letter charms standing out against the Cannage motifs in latte leather of this Small format," Dior wrote on Twitter, unveiling their new bag through the Briton star.

Dior @Dior

Brigitte Lacombe House ambassador @EmmaRaducanu joins the series of women epitomizing the spirit of the #DiorLady9522 on.dior.com/lady-9522 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, its sleek letter charms standing out against the Cannage motifs in latte leather of this Small format.Brigitte Lacombe House ambassador @EmmaRaducanu joins the series of women epitomizing the spirit of the #DiorLady9522 on.dior.com/lady-9522 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, its sleek letter charms standing out against the Cannage motifs in latte leather of this Small format.© Brigitte Lacombe https://t.co/NU1OoL16Zi

The former World No. 10 also participated in a fun activity to reveal the name of the new bag.

On the tennis front, Raducanu is set to compete at the ATX Open in Austin later this month. That will be her first tournament since a second-round loss to Coco Gauff at the Australian Open last month.

Emma Raducanu received her MBE honor in a stunning Dior dress

Emma Raducanu receives her MBE honor at Windsor Castle.

For her outstanding achievements in tennis Emma Raducanu has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), a huge honor in the United Kingdom. Receiving the award from King Charles III at Windsor Castle in November last year, Raducanu wore a Dior black lace dress for the special ceremony, topping off the ensemble with a black hat.

The dress was part of the Maria Grazia Chiuri collection.

Raducanu was involved in another Dior photoshoot late last year, led by photographer Amanda Fordyce. She also inaugurated "The Fabulous World of Dior" at Harrods, London, in November last year.

Currently ranked No. 80, Raducanu would be aiming to climb up the WTA rankings soon given that she doesn't have many ranking points to defend until next month's Miami Open. Raducanu battled an ankle injury at the 2023 Australian Open, but luckily for her the injury was not serious enough to keep her out for long.

Poll : 0 votes