Watch: Fans gather in Belgrade to give Novak Djokovic a hero's welcome for his Wimbledon exploits

Novak Djokovic has received a rapturous welcome on his return to his native Serbia following his seventh Wimbledon triumph on Sunday.

The 35-year-old made a slow start against first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court, dropping the opener. However, he broke the big-serving Australian twice in the next two sets - including from 40-0 down in the third - to take a two-sets-to-one lead. In a hard-fought fourth set featuring no breaks of serve, Djokovic converted his third Championship point in the ensuing tie-break to seal victory.

On his return to Belgrade on Monday night following his latest triumph at SW19, Novak Djokovic received a hero's welcome in the Serbian capital. 'Based Serbia' has reported that 'thousands of people' came to catch a glimpse of arguably the country's greatest athlete.

Here's a video of Novak Djokovic's homecoming after winning his seventh Wimbledon title.

Welcome home @DjokerNole Thousands of people came tonight to greet one of the greatest Serbian athletes of all time, and a national hero who would rather risk his career than submit to the NWO.Welcome home Thousands of people came tonight to greet one of the greatest Serbian athletes of all time, and a national hero who would rather risk his career than submit to the NWO.Welcome home 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole https://t.co/TocVdEtX8v

Djokovic was seen waving to the crowd from a balcony as he showed off his latest Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic creates records galore with 7th Wimbledon win

Djokovic celebrates winning Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. He lived up to that perception, beating the big-serving Nick Kyrgios to reign supreme at Wimbledon for the seventh time.

Over the course of his memorable fortnight, the Serbian superstar scaled quite a few milestones. With his first-round win over Kwon Soon-woo, Djokovic became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Majors.

The Serb displayed his legendary warrior mentality as he recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. He also recovered from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie in the last four before repeating the trick against Kyrgios. That made him the first player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon after losing the first set in the quarterfinals, semis and final.

#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph ☺️#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole https://t.co/qnfNAMi1b4

Djokovic's victory over Kyrgios on Sunday was memorable on many counts. It made him the second-oldest male player in the Open Era after Roger Federer to win Wimbledon.

The victory took him level with Pete Sampras (7) for second-most triumphs at Wimbledon, behind only Federer (8). Djokovic also became the fourth male player in the Open Era to win four straight titles at SW19, emulating Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Federer.

With his 21st Major win, the Serb broke a tie with Federer and now trails only Rafael Nadal (22) on the all-time men's singles Grand Slam title leaderboard.

