WATCH: Felix Auger-Aliassime hugs dad after Davis Cup Final trophy-clinching win for Canada

Felix Auger-Aliassime was the hero that Canada needed as he helped his home country earn its first-ever Davis Cup Finals crown. His 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur sealed the Canadians' fate against Australia as it gave them a 2-0 clincher.

Denis Shapovalov paved the way earlier in the day, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-2, 6-4, to push Canada to a 1-0 start. Auger-Aliassime, who won all eight sets he contested all-tournament long, was emotional as he hugged his dad courtside after his historic triumph.

Auger-Aliassime took the time to savor his father's embrace, clinging to him as his dad repeatedly tapped him on the back.

The World No. 6 engaged in a baseline battle with De Minaur, firing a sharp forehand down the line that elicited an error from the Aussie. He spoke about the winning shot in his post-match press conference, saying:

"I saw the opening. I thought, This is it. I'm going for it. That's it. I saw the open court. I said, All right. Just hit it. After, like, seeing the ball in the air, I was, like, 'No, this is going out.' My legs just dropped on me. I was just... my leg just collapsed. To have Frank and everybody rush me, screaming, it was amazing. Yeah, it really is special, special moments."

The Toni Nadal-mentored Auger-Aliassime looked on as his foe's forehand sailed wide before collapsing on his back. Team Canada, including captain Frank Dancevic, rushed to their hometown hero on the court in a joyous celebration.

The win gave Canada its maiden title in the tournament after first joining in 1913.

"You play many matches throughout the years, but days like today, you remember for a long time. So it's going to be special," Felix Auger-Aliassime expressed.

Felix Auger-Aliassime sprawls on the court as he claims the victory for Canada in the Davis Cup.

"We just saw Novak here; He's still been trying to improve today, and he has won everything the sport has" - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic (left) and Felix Auger-Aliassime clashed at the Laver Cup this year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime referred to Novak Djokovic as a benchmark when asked what he could still improve as a tennis player. The Serbian was among the spectators who witnessed Auger-Aliassime's amazing feat for Team Canada in Malaga, Spain.

"I'm not in the position at my age and my level where I'm thinking about what could I improve. We just saw Novak here. He's been trying to improve still today, and he has won everything the sport has. They've all done it. These guys are models. And same for me and all these guys here, I think we just want to always improve and be better. That's how it goes for me," Felix Auger-Aliassime explained.

The 22-year-old will leave the assessment for next year as he savors his victory.

"I'm not going to think about what I can improve, to be honest. I will leave that for next year," said Felix Auger-Aliassime, adding, "Right now you're just happy to win it. [It] doesn't matter how."

