  WATCH: Frances Tiafoe gets into heated confrontation with chair umpire, snubs post-match handshake in controversial scenes after Canadian Open win

WATCH: Frances Tiafoe gets into heated confrontation with chair umpire, snubs post-match handshake in controversial scenes after Canadian Open win

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:06 GMT
Frances Tiafoe gets into heated confrontation with chair umpire (Image Source: Getty)
Frances Tiafoe gets into heated confrontation with chair umpire (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe sparked controversy during his tournament opener at the 2025 Canadian Open, engaging in multiple confrontations with the chair umpire. The drama culminated in an unexpected post-match incident between the duo.

Tiafoe locked horns with Yosuke Watanuki in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto, following a first-round bye. Although Watanuki dominated the first set, the American mounted an impressive comeback to claim a hard-fought 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory.

The match also saw its fair share of drama, as chair umpire Fergus Murphy handed Frances Tiafoe a code violation warning for audible obscenity after his passionate celebration in the second set.

The American was furious after receiving the warning, getting into a heated exchange with the umpire. Tiafoe argued that he shouldn't be penalized for giving himself some positive reinforcement, while Murphy explained that his words were still offensive and went against the rules of the sport.

"It might be positive but it's still offensive," Murphy said.
"I don't care. You can't give me a code if I'm positively reinforcing myself. Doesn't matter what I say," Frances Tiafoe argued.
"It might be positive to you but other people would get offended with that word. I'm explaining, that's the rule," Murphy responded.
The World No. 12 continued to display his frustration about the ruling by sarcastically thanking Murphy for doing an "excellent" job during the match.

"I love you brother. You do a great job up there man. You really do. Honestly, I'm happy how long your tenure's been. It's incredible. I love having you up there. You're excellent, excellent. Incredible stuff man. Carry on," Tiafoe said.
Despite the tense exchange, Fergus Murphy did not hand Frances Tiafoe a code violation or a penalty when he hit a ball into the stands later in the match.

However, the duo did not share the traditional post-match handshake. Although Tiafoe initially extended his hand to Murphy, who responded in kind, the American seemingly changed his mind and refrained from shaking hands with the umpire.

Nevertheless, the World No. 12 acknowledged that Murphy could've potentially cost him the match by handing him a game penalty, but chose not to. Tiafoe expressed his appreciation for the move, while the umpire reminded him to maintain the right balance moving forward.

"You could've got me out of here, at least game penalty. I'm saying I appreciate it. You understood the time," he said.
"You have to get the balance right Frances," Murphy responded.
Frances Tiafoe to take on Aleksandar Vukic in Canadian Open 3R

Frances Tiafoe - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe - Source: Getty

Following his tough win over Yosuke Watanuki, Frances Tiafoe will hope for an easier match against Aleksandar Vukic in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Vukic upset Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 to set up a meeting with the American.

The clash will mark the duo's second tour-level encounter, following Vukic's 6-2, 7-6(11) victory in their match at the 2024 Almaty Open. If Tiafoe manages to level their head-to-head record, he will face Christopher O'Connell or the winner between Alex de Minaur and Francisco Comesana in the fourth round.

Frances Tiafoe's potential quarterfinal opponents at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto include Ben Shelton and Flavio Cobolli, with Taylor Fritz or Andrey Rublev possibly looming in the semifinals.

Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

