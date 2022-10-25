WATCH: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showcase their best skills during the Emoji Challenge

Ahead of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities.

The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapavalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.

"All week leading up I kept saying this was our year" - Frances Tiafoe after leading his team to Laver Cup glory

Frances Tiafoe (center) as Team World celebrate winning the 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe was instrumental in guiding Team World to their first ever victory in the Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena last month. Tiafoe defeated World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas to take his team over the line for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2017.

In his post-match interview, the American said that it was an "unbelievable feeling" and credited the entire team for the victory before adding that they would "celebrate big tonight."

“It is an unbelievable feeling. Our captain Jonny Mac was tired of losing…saying we needed to get it done this year on his fifth try. All week leading up I kept saying this was our year. The guys showed up. Felix beat Novak, Jack and Felix also played unbelievable doubles. We all did it together, it wasn’t just me. I showed a lot of heart to get this done. This is big. We are going to celebrate big tonight,” said Tiafoe.

John McEnroe was full of praise for the players as well as his brother Patrick, who he referred to as his "right hand mind."

“I don’t want to talk too much because I want the party to begin very soon," McEnroe said. "But I want to thank my players. They brought the energy, belief and intensity. I want to especially thank my brother Patrick, my right hand mind.”

It's been a breakthrough season of sorts for Frances Tiafoe. The American reached the US Open semifinals in September and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 17. Although he hasn't won a title, Tiafoe has made a number of deep runs, including reaching the finals of the Japan Open and the Estoril Open.

