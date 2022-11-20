WATCH: From Novak Djokovic's Darth Vader mask to Daniil Medvedev playing drums, ATP Finals participants try to guess interesting facts about each other

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Taylor Fritz, and the rest of the ATP Finals field participated in a fun guessing game recently, making for some hilarious moments as they tried to guess interesting facts about one another. From Daniil Medvedev being a former drummer to Casper Ruud going to dinner with pop star Shania Twain, the players were left stunned after learning some facts about their counterparts.

The first question itself stumped almost all the players as they were asked to guess who among them played drums as a kid. Andrey Rublev, who has been Daniil Medvedev's good friend since their youth, could not believe the fact that it was Medvedev. He joked that it would be easier for people to believe that he was Elvis Presley than Medvedev playing drums.

"Bul***it man. Daniil and drums? Well, he lied to you. More people believe that I was Elvis Presley than Daniil he played drums," Rublev hilariously quipped.

Meanwhile, each of the other seven players correctly guessed that it was Djokovic who once entered the court for a match wearing a Darth Vader mask. He did so at the 2012 Paris Masters.

"That was myself, in the crazy young days," the Serb said with a chuckle.

Among other interesting facts about the 2022 ATP Finals field, Stefanos Tsitsipas recently recorded and released a music album, while Andrey Rublev once appeared in a tribute video for the famous pop band One Direction. Meanwhile, ATP Finals debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime played the trumpet as a kid.

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud - the last men standing at ATP Finals 2022

After an intense week of tough matches at the 2022 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are set to compete for the title in Sunday's final. Djokovic is unbeaten so far this week and his fifth straight win will earn him a record-equalling sixth title at the season-ending championships. He defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets in Saturday's semi-final and has dropped just one set all week.

Meanwhile, Ruud reached his maiden final at the ATP Finals with a convincing 6-2, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev in the second semi-final on Saturday. World No. 4 Ruud is aiming to win his fourth title this season and has now made three big finals this year, including the French Open and US Open finals. The Norwegian's only loss this week was against Rafael Nadal.

