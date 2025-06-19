WATCH: Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz fails to keep his calm after unexpected penalty at Queen's Club vs Jaume Munar

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his thoughts on receiving a time violation call from a chair umpire at the 2025 HSBC Championships. The five-time Grand Slam champion defeated his compatriot, Jaume Munar, in the quarterfinal match.

Carlos Alcaraz has become one of the most prominent players in the sport at a remarkably young age, having won five major titles and seven ATP 1000 titles. In 2022, he was ranked No.1 in the ATP rankings.

He successfully defended his French Title by defeating the world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in a match that went above five hours. The match between Sinner and Alcaraz turned out to be the longest in the history of Roland Garros.

At the 2025 HSBC Championships' quarterfinal match, he faced Munar and defeated him 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-5. By winning this match, Alcaraz has reached his longest winning streak of fifteen matches. However, during the match, the notable player took a moment to dust himself off, which the umpire considered excessive and issued a time violation call.

"What? Why? You can stop. I finished there at the point, you know what I mean? I have to go to the towel. I need to do my routine. Yeah, but I have to go to the towel many times. They bring me to me and still I don't have time to go, you know?"

Carlos Alcaraz will next face the winner of the match between Arthur Rinderknech and Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the 2025 HSBC Championships. He began his 2025 season at the Australian Open in hopes of winning the title, but was defeated by one of the greatest players of all time, Novak Djokovic, in the quarterfinal round.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on playing in London at the 2025 HSBC Championships

Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

After winning the prestigious 2025 French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz is looking forward to clinching his first win in his 2025 grass court season. He shared his thoughts on playing in London at the HSBC Championships.

“I’m really happy to be back here in London, playing again on grass. The start of the tournament is never easy, the first match on grass is never easy to get used to the competition again, the grass again. I just want to say thank you (to the crowd) for helping me a little. I have to say thank you for the really warm welcome back here in London once again - I feel at home, I feel loved," Alcaraz was quoted as saying by LTA Tennis.

In 2025, Alcaraz also made his debut at the Qatar Open and was defeated by Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

