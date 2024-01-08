Watch: Gael Monfils dances on court to celebrate saving two match points before falling to Fabian Marozsan at ASB Classic 2024

Gael Monfils had a unique way of celebrating as he danced in the middle of the court recently to celebrate a saved match point.

The Frenchman was in Auckland to play in the 2024 ASB Classic. This was his first match after the 2023 Paris Masters, where he lost to Francisco Cerundolo.

In his first-round match in Auckland against Fabian Marozsan, the 37-year-old was elated when he saved two match points in the second-set tiebreak. To celebrate winning the set, Monfils shook a leg in the middle of the court.

The Hungarian was leading Monfils by a set. In the second-set tiebreak, the Frenchman trailed 2-5, with Marozsan needing just two points to wrap up the match. But the 37-year-old came back from behind to win the tiebreak.

In the final set, Monfils and Marozsan had an intense battle, forcing yet another tie-break. But this time, Marozsan came out on top to win the match 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(4). The Hungarian will now face top seed Ben Shelton.

Gael Monfils: "Hell of a battle out there today"

Gael Monfils at the 2024 ASB Classic

After his loss, Gael Monfils took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that it was a hard-fought match. The Frenchman also thanked the crowd for the rousing support he got, even though he was playing in this tournament for the first time since 2013.

"Hell of a battle out there today! Great to be back on court, thanks for the fantastic support Auckland!" wrote Monfils.

He added that he would be playing in the 2024 Australian Open.

"We go again in Melbourne," wrote Monfils.

Gael Monfils comes into the new season on the back of some good results in 2023. He won a title at the Stockholm Open, becoming the oldest-ever champion there.

He also reached the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, where he defeated Christopher Eubanks and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, Monfils lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

At the French Open, Gael Monfils won his first match at a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open. He defeated Sebastian Baez in a grueling five-setter before losing to Holger Rune.