"Not the result you wanted but I’m so incredibly proud"- Gael Monfils hails wife Elina Svitolina after Ukrainian falls to Coco Gauff in Auckland final

Elina Svitolina was congratulated by husband Gael Monfils on her amazing run at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Svitolina kicked off her 2024 campaign in Auckland at the WTA 250 event. She faced a big challenge in the first round itself, having to go up against Caroline Wozniacki. She saw off the Dane comfortably in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In the second round, she faced Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu. Svitolina dug deep to come back from a set down to win (5)6-7, 7-6(3), 6-1.

The Ukrainian met Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals, winning comfortably in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. She found herself coming from a set down once again in the semi-finals against Wang Xiyu 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the finals, Svitolina faced defending champion Coco Gauff. The 29-year-old took the first set but Gauff came from behind to retain the title (4)6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Despite missing out on the title, Svitoliina's valiant effort was appreciated by her husband Gael Monfils. The Frenchman took to X (Formerly Twitter) to congratulate his wife.

"What a fight! Not the result you wanted but I’m so incredibly proud of you, what an amazing start to the year! ❤," Monfils tweeted.

He also congratulated the Gauff on her title win.

"Congratulations Coco on a hard-fought victory," he added.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announced that they were in a relationship in 2019 and later got married on July 16, 2021. The couple announced on May 15, 2022, that they were expecting their first child together. Svitolina took an extended hiatus from the sport in anticipation of her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their daughter Skai on October 15, 2022 and Svitolina returned to the WTA Tour in April of 2023.

When Elina Svitolina claimed Ukraine's first tennis Olympic medal in 2020

Elina Svitolina with her bronze medal

Elina Svitolina created history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won the bronze medal, clinching the first-ever Olympic medal for Ukrainian tennis.

She went up against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina for the Bronze medal. Svitolina came back from a set down to claim the medal 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Speaking about media after the achievement, Svitolina admitted her goal was to win the gold.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to be fair. Coming here my goal was to win a gold medal, It was extremely tough to lose in the semi-final and then to try to regroup and come again against a top player who is playing really good," Svitolina said after claiming her bronze medal.

She also spoke of the importance of the victory for her country.

"To win such a big battle for the bronze, it means the world for me. Everyone in Ukraine is watching, we don't win so many medals, it's very special for me and Ukraine," she added.