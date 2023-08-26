Watch: Hilarious scenes in US Open practice as Novak Djokovic obliges young fan's demand, autographs on his chest

Novak Djokovic has won hearts once again, this time by fulfilling a child's wish of getting the tennis icon's autograph on his chest during a practice session ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic, who has returned to US soil after two years, has already taken tennis fans by storm. Earlier this month, fans filled up seats just to watch him practice ahead of the 2023 Cincinnati Open. At a press conference, he even expressed his gratitude to the fans for showing him incredible support on his return.

On Friday, August 25, during his practice session in New York, Novak Djokovic was requested by a young kid to sign his chest, which the veteran agreed to with a smile. He also ruffled the fan's hair as he made his way out.

"This kid is never gonna shower again," the US Open Tennis uploaded the video on social media.

Over the years, the former World No. 1 has made a lot of memories with fans in attendance. From gifting his tennis rackets to giving autographs to emotional fans, the tennis titan has done it all. A few days ago, the Serbian great even enjoyed a brief time with fans at Times Square by playing tennis on a makeshift court. He was once again seen signing autographs for his fans.

Novak Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion

2018 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic has won the US Open title three times in the past. However, he also has a poor record of losing in the finals of the tournament, having finished as the runner-up six times.

The Serb reached his maiden final in New York in 2007 but lost to Roger Federer in the final. He lost to Federer again in the semifinals of 2008 and 2009. In 2010, he reached his second final and lost to Rafael Nadal. However, he took his revenge on the Spaniard by beating him to win his maiden US Open title in 2011.

The veteran lost two consecutive finals against Andy Murray and Nadal in 2012 and 2013 respectively. He won his second title in 2015 by beating Federer in the final. The former World No. 1 reached another final in 2016 but lost to Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic won his third and last US Open title in 2018, beating Juan Martin del Potro in the final. In the current campaign, the World No. 2 will take on Alexandre Muller in the first round of the tournament on Monday, August 28.

