WATCH: Holger Rune shows up to support Novak Djokovic in rare appearance as Serb kicks off Shanghai Masters run with Marin Cilic win

Holger Rune was in the stands to watch Novak Djokovic in action against Marin Cilic in the second round of men's singles action at the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Masters. It marked a rare outing for the Dane as a fan, and there was one instance when the 22-year-old couldn't hide his amazement at the Serb's shotmaking.On Friday, October 3, the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion stepped out on to the court in Shanghai for his first match at this year's edition of the Masters 1000 event in China's biggest city. The Serb registered a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over Cilic, and in the first set, he produced an exceptional forehand after a lengthy rally with the Croat.The powerful and accurate down-the-line forehand from Novak Djokovic drew gasps from the crowd and also left Holger Rune with a facial expression that clearly reflected how impressed he was with the 38-year-old's prowess. Watch the moment below:Earlier in the day, Rune himself played his opener at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, defeating Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-4. The No. 10 seed from Dane is set to face 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the third round. Meanwhile, fourth seed Djokovic is slated to lock horns with Yannick Hanfmann next. Hanfmann has caused one of the upsets of the tournament so far by dispatching No. 25 seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round.Holger Rune spoke up about drawing inspiration from Novak Djokovic to beat Carlos Alcaraz earlier this yearHolger Rune celebrates his 2025 Barcelona Open title triumph after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final (Source: Getty)In the final of this year's Barcelona Open, Holger Rune clashed against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard was the favorite on paper to win the match, but the Dane produced a stellar display on the day to clinch it 7-6(6), 6-2.During a post-match interview, Rune revealed that while playing against Alcaraz, he recalled Novak Djokovic's performance against the Spaniard in the men's singles gold medal match between the pair at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Dane said:&quot;So, I told myself that okay, 'What did Novak do when he beats him?' And I kind of played it in my mind the Olympic final. I was watching it, all of it when they played. Honestly, they played an amazing match. I thought to myself that, 'Okay, let's try to bring that kind of style and make him play a lot of balls.' And I am very happy with how I stayed composed when it really mattered and I was also very brave when it mattered.&quot;Djokovic and Rune practiced together in Shanghai in the buildup to their respective Shanghai Masters campaigns.