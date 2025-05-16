WATCH: Hours after special 'remedy,' Emma Raducanu engages in intense practice session ahead of Strasbourg Open

Emma Raducanu is gearing up for her debut at the Strasbourg Open 2025. She took a wildcard into the WTA 500 tournament, which will run from May 18-24. This will be her final tournament before heading to Paris for the season's second Major, the French Open.
Raducanu started the clay swing with a tough three-set loss to Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the Madrid Open. She hit her stride at the Italian Open, reaching the fourth round before going down 6-1, 6-2 to Coco Gauff.
To get over this humbling loss, Raducanu met her friends, including actress Ashley Simone, for a quick cup of tea on Thursday, May 15, calling the experience a "remedy". Now that she's feeling rejuvenated, she's raring to make a splash in her next tournament.
Raducanu has now set her sights on a strong showing at the Strasbourg Open. The young Brit was spotted training for the same on Friday, May 16, in a short video posted on the official Instagram handle of the tournament, which was later shared by a fan account.
The main draw of the Strasbourg Open will be revealed on Saturday, May 17. Raducanu will be joined by the likes of Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa, among others. The former US Open champion will be hopeful that her decision to compete here translates to a respectable run at the French Open.
Emma Raducanu will attempt to advance beyond the second round of the French Open for the first time
Emma Raducanu's poor luck with injuries since her breakout season in 2021 has unfortunately caused her to skip the French Open multiple times. She reached the second round on her debut in 2022. She staged a comeback to beat Linda Noskova in her opener before losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the next round.
Raducanu hasn't competed at the French Open since then. Now that she's finally playing consecutive tournaments without any signs of physical discomfort, her return to the City of Love seems imminent. Considering her recent run at the Italian Open, a kind draw could help her better her previous result at Roland Garros.
Raducanu has already shown signs of massive improvement on clay this season. Regardless of what happens in Paris, her main goal will be stepping up in front of her home crowd at Wimbledon. She reached the fourth round of her home Slam last year, a result she will be keen to improve this time around.