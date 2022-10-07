How Mirka's special edition Rolex watch upstaged her husband Roger Federer at his own retirement 

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently brought down the curtains on his legendary career at the Laver Cup in London. He was joined by his peers, arch-rivals, and former greats, as well as his friends and family, including his wife Mirka.

While the limelight was firmly on the Swiss maestro for most of the Laver Cup weekend, Mirka managed to distract the shutterbugs by donning one of the rarest watches Rolex has ever produced, Daytona.

Roger Federer hugs wife Mirka during his farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup

Her rainbow Daytona made of white gold stole the show. The special version of the watch is not featured on the official Rolex site or catalog.

Federer has been a brand ambassador for Rolex for more than a decade, but the former World No. 1 never wore a watch while competing. He was more comfortable slipping on his Rolex watch after the action had subsided.

However, the 41-year-old changed this approach during practice sessions with Team Europe at the Laver Cup. He was spotted wearing one of Rolex's most exciting new releases this year, The Destro (lefty) GMT-Master 2, which is the first Rolex watch specifically engineered for lefties.

The watch's layout is perfect for a tennis player, with winding crown points ensuring that it doesn't dig into a player's wrist while they're competing. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted donning the watch on several occasions during the Laver Cup weekend.

"She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she kept me going" - Roger Federer on his wife Mirka

Roger Federer credited his wife Mirka Federer for always being there for him

Roger Federer played the final professional match of his glorious career alongside his friend and great rival Rafael Nadal.

In an interview after the match, the Swiss was full of praise for his "supportive" wife, stating that "she kept me going."

"My wife is so supportive. She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she kept me going," he said.

Roger Federer is credited by many for helping revolutionize tennis. The Swiss maestro ended his career with 103 ATP titles, including 20 Majors. But he'll be remembered for much more than that. His calm demeanor and majestic playing style was adored by millions and inspired countless youngsters to take up the sport.

