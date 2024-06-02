WATCH: Hubert Hurkacz gets frustrated & asks French Open 4R opponent Grigor Dimitrov to change umpire after disagreement over line call

Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov were embroiled in a controversy during their fourth-round match at the 2024 French Open. The Pole was frustrated and asked Dimitrov about a change in the chair umpire.

The incident happened when Hurkacz was left shocked over a line call and demanded the supervisor. The Pole was looking at the wrong mark but wasn't aware of it. During the changeover at 6-5, Hurkacz started to have a chat with Dimitrov about changing the umpire.

"You wanna continue? You wanna continue with the lady here or you wanna change?" Hubert Hurkacz said.

"Wanna continue with what?” Dimitrov asked.

The Pole then clarified that he was hoping to change the chair umpire if the Bulgarian was fine with it.

“I mean if you wanna continue with the lady here or you’re fine or you wanna change. That’s what I’m saying, up to you,” the Pole said.

Dimitrov then said:

“Honestly it’s whatever you wanna do.”

Dimitrov then went over to Hurkacz's bench to try to calm him down and exchanged some words with him. The Bulgarian won the match 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time. At the net, the two again exchanged some words.

Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov were previously caught up in a controversy at the 2024 Miami Open. The incident happened in the deciding tiebreak as the Pole's foot grazed the net and the chair umpire called 'net touch'. Hurkacz was astounded with the call and smashed his racquet, but the call turned out to be right.

Grigor Dimitrov punches his ticket into the quarterfinals, to take on Jannik Sinner

Grigor Dimitrov reacts after reaching the quarterfinals at the 2024 French Open

Grigor Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 French Open for the first time in his career, something that he always wanted to do.

In the on-court interview, he said he knew it would be tough playing his friend, Hubert Hurkacz, but knew that he had to bring his A game.

"It's so hard to play against such a good friend. Hubi, I have known him for quite a few years, We have practiced a lot, we share quite a few moments together and I knew it's going to be a difficult match but I also knew that I had to fight a lot," Dimitrov said.

The Bulgarian said that he always wanted to reach the second week but could not but he was elated to break that barrier.

"I always wanted to get to that second week and the French Open was the only slam that I felt like I could never get that extra step but today, 15 years later, I made it so I am very happy," he said.

Grigor Dimitrov will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal where he will have the opportunity to exact revenge for the 2024 Maimi Open final loss.