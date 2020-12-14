Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been getting plenty of questions about their retirement over the past few years. All three of them are well into their 30s, but they are still playing well and showing no signs of stopping.

The folks at 'a letter from the lens' YouTube channel have created some funny videos around this topic. After their memes on Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open as well as Roger Federer at Wimbledon and Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros went viral, they have now come up with a trilogy of hypothetical clips on the retirement of each Big 3 member - in the year 2050.

In the first video below, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are seen talking about their retirement 30 years from now. Nadal is seen as a 64-year-old sporting a grey beard, and the clip uses comments he made at the Rogers Cup a few years ago.

"I really don't find a motivation to go on court without the goal of trying to do something better. When the day arrives that that doesn't happen, will be the day that I take a boat and go fishing," Rafael Nadal says in the video.

Roger Federer, who would be 69 years old in the year 1950, is also seen sporting a thick grey beard. His comments in the video are based around an interview at the 2018 US Open, where John McEnroe asked him whether he had any idea of how long he planned to continue playing.

"No, I don't know, and you are the first to know if I have any plans, I promise you. For the moment I am still playing," Roger Federer commented while laughing.

Novak Djokovic talks about retirement in the year 2050

Novak Djokovic

The second video features a salt-and-pepper bearded Novak Djokovic, aged 63, talking about retirement in the year 2050. The clip uses comments the Serb made last year while answering the Internet's most searched queries about himself.

"I don't know that. Not thinking about retirement at the moment. I do have a family, of course, and things are evolving in my life so to say," Novak Djokovic says in the video.

"By many standards or the history of tennis players retiring, I'm coming closer to the end. I still love playing and still love competing and as long as it's like that I'll keep going," he adds.