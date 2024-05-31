WATCH: Iga Swiatek celebrates 23rd birthday at French Open with multi-tiered cake presented to her by director Amelie Mauresmo

Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday at the 2024 French Open after her victory against Marie Bouzkova. Tournament director and former Grand Slam champion Amelie Mauresmo was also present at the celebration.

Swiatek turned 23 on May 31 and she celebrated her birthday by booking a spot in the fourth round at Roland-Garros. On this occasion, the Pole was presented with a multi-tiered cake by Mauresmo.

The World No. 1 thanked everybody for their birthday wishes, before counting the number of people in the room. She then cut the Macron-adorned cake and shared it with the staff there.

Swiatek was also serenaded to 'Happy Birthday' by the spectators on Philippe-Chatrier during her on-court interview after her win against Bouzkova.

The three-time French Open champion overcame some jitters in the second round against Naomi Osaka to reach the second week. The Pole found herself in trouble when Osaka was 2-5 0-30 up in the third set. The World No. 1 had to dip deep to exact a 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 victory.

Swiatek came back stronger in the third round against Bouzkova and was business as usual with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Czech. Now she will face Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

Iga Swiatek: "I’m glad I didn’t give up"

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek escaped a scare in the second round against Naomi Osaka to keep her bid alive for a third consecutive title in the French capital. In the post-match press conference, she said that even though she was in huge trouble she did not give up.

“I was in huge trouble in the third set, but I somehow managed to win this match, which is kind of abstract. But I’m glad I didn’t give up,” Iga Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 said that she was distracted in the first and the second set but gradually got focused during the third.

"I actually managed to be more focused at the end of the match, which went pretty badly. In the first and second sets, I felt like I was not completely in the zone. And when I was under the biggest pressure, I was actually able to switch that, and maybe that made the difference,” she added.

Swaitek added that she played as though she were practicing or had a 4-5 scoreline instead of 2-5.

"But for sure, if I didn’t give up, I just increased my chances, and I tried to just play better as I would if I were practicing, or if I were, be I don’t know 4–5 and not 2–5, so yeah,” she said.

Iga Swiatek is vying for a rare tripple crown, winning the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open in the same year.