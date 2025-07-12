WATCH: Iga Swiatek hugs F.R.I.E.N.D.S star actress Courteney Cox moments after winning Wimbledon 2025 in adorable celebration

Iga Swiatek had an epic win in the final of Wimbledon and clinched her sixth Grand Slam title with dominance over Amanda Anisimova. After her win, she sprinted to the player's box to hug her family, and came across Courtney Cox, who is known for playing Monica in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S TV show.

Ad

The 23-year-old became the youngest player to win a major title on all three surfaces of the sport, since Serena Williams in 2002, and one of the fifth people to do so. Giving her American opponent absolutely no scope to get back into the match, Swiatek closed the match out 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes.

Swiatek, who admitted being a big fan of the comedy show, had a brief fangirl moment as she found the American actress seated in her box after her win. They shared a handshake followed by a joyful hug as the Pole continued her celebrations with the team. This match became the most remarkable victory of her career as she became the first player since Steffi Graf in the Roland Garros of 1988, to win a major title in double bagels.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here: (via X)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iga Swiatek now boasts a 100-20 win-loss record at the Grand Slams and became the third player after Margaret Court and Monica Seles to win all their first six women's singles Grand Slam finals in the Open Era.

Iga Swiatek congratulates Amanda Anisimova after American breaks down in tears

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova after the Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

As Iga Swiatek basked in the joy of her maiden Wimbledon title win, Amanda Anisimova displayed contrasting emotions as she broke down in tears over her crushing loss. The Pole, however, reassured the American of her abilities and congratulated her on having such a remarkable run at the tournament.

Ad

At the presentation ceremony, she said:

“I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. No matter what happened today, your team should be proud of the work you’re doing. I hope we play many more finals here and other tournaments. You have the game for that. Congrats to your team as well.”

Anisimova had defeated the mighty Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and looked in blazing form ahead of the final. However, she ended her campaign with a heavy heart, but credited her mother, Olga, for being a pillar of support in her life and career, irrespective of the results of the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More