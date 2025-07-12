WATCH: Iga Swiatek hugs F.R.I.E.N.D.S star actress Courteney Cox moments after winning Wimbledon 2025 in adorable celebration

Iga Swiatek had an epic win in the final of Wimbledon and clinched her sixth Grand Slam title with dominance over Amanda Anisimova. After her win, she sprinted to the player's box to hug her family, and came across Courtney Cox, who is known for playing Monica in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S TV show.
The 23-year-old became the youngest player to win a major title on all three surfaces of the sport, since Serena Williams in 2002, and one of the fifth people to do so. Giving her American opponent absolutely no scope to get back into the match, Swiatek closed the match out 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes.
Swiatek, who admitted being a big fan of the comedy show, had a brief fangirl moment as she found the American actress seated in her box after her win. They shared a handshake followed by a joyful hug as the Pole continued her celebrations with the team. This match became the most remarkable victory of her career as she became the first player since Steffi Graf in the Roland Garros of 1988, to win a major title in double bagels.
Iga Swiatek now boasts a 100-20 win-loss record at the Grand Slams and became the third player after Margaret Court and Monica Seles to win all their first six women's singles Grand Slam finals in the Open Era.
Iga Swiatek congratulates Amanda Anisimova after American breaks down in tears
As Iga Swiatek basked in the joy of her maiden Wimbledon title win, Amanda Anisimova displayed contrasting emotions as she broke down in tears over her crushing loss. The Pole, however, reassured the American of her abilities and congratulated her on having such a remarkable run at the tournament.
At the presentation ceremony, she said:
“I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. No matter what happened today, your team should be proud of the work you’re doing. I hope we play many more finals here and other tournaments. You have the game for that. Congrats to your team as well.”
Anisimova had defeated the mighty Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and looked in blazing form ahead of the final. However, she ended her campaign with a heavy heart, but credited her mother, Olga, for being a pillar of support in her life and career, irrespective of the results of the match.