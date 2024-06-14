Iga Swiatek seemingly enjoyed a dream-come-true evening as she recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Liverpool. The World No. 1 merrily grooved to the global icon’s songs, recalling her similar dance moves from the 2024 French Open.

Swiatek, who won her fourth French Open last Saturday, treated herself to some much-needed time off on Thursday, June 13. The Pole, a self-proclaimed ‘Swiftie’ (Taylor Swift fan), made a special detour to Liverpool to attend the American’s concert at Anfield Stadium.

This outing was a long time coming for Iga Swiatek, who had hinted she would be making time for The Eras Tour some time during the year. On Friday, a teary-eyed Swiatek revealed to her fans that she was finally able to witness her musical idol live. She also showed off a letter addressed to her and seemingly handwritten by Taylor Swift, congratulating the Pole on her French Open triumph.

"I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, Taylor Swift," Iga Swiatek wrote on X.

She also shared a sweet video of her jamming to Swift’s popular number “Shake it Off” while revisiting a similar dance she did after beating Coco Gauff in the semifinals in Paris a few days earlier. The tennis player sported a grey Eras Tour hoodie.

"Post match dance vs … no match dance," Iga Swiatek jokingly wrote.

At last year’s French Open, when the World No. 1 celebrated her 22nd birthday with a shout out to Taylor Swift’s song ’22,’ she revealed how the American’s music guided her during her teenage years. She also credited her songs for helping her learn English.

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone. Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me," she said in her press-conference in Paris in 2023.

Iga Swiatek to extend her time off the court after attending Taylor Swift's concert

Swiatek pictured at the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek recently decided to delay her 2024 grasscourt campaign.

Just a day before attending the Taylor Swift concert, she confirmed that she had withdrawn from the WTA 500 German Open in Berlin, which begins on June 17.

The Pole had a hectic claycourt season, where she won all three major titles – the WTA 1000s in Madrid and Rome, and the French Open. She cited “physical and mental fatigue” as the reason for her withdrawal.

"Due to overall physical and mental fatigue after an intense 9 weeks, unfortunately I do need to withdraw from the tournament in Berlin in order to rest and recover," her statement read.

She is now expected to return to action directly at the Wimbledon Championships (July 1-14).