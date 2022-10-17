WATCH: Iga Swiatek poses on a surfboard after winning the San Diego Open, calls it “the best prize ever”

Iga Swiatek was elated to be gifted a surfboard after winning the San Diego Open. The Pole later posed for pictures with her trophy on the surfboard and was also accompanied by her team.

The WTA 500 tournament in San Diego was the inaugural event, with the WTA Tour returning to the beach city after a seven-year hiatus. Iga Swiatek, who won the title by defeating Donna Vekic in the final, was gifted a surfboard in addition to the winner’s trophy.

During her acceptance speech, the board caught Swiatek’s attention and she curiously inquired whether it was a gift for her. The World No. 1 was excited to learn that she could use it but declared that she would have to hold off on her surfing plans until after her WTA Finals run in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Is that surf board for me? Yeah! Thank you. Wow. Can I actually use it? Ya? Ok! I’m gonna learn probably, probably I’m gonna get injured so, I’m gonna try after Texas, you know. But thanks,” she said.

The three-time Major champion also revealed that she hoped to enjoy a few days of her maiden trip to San Diego on its beaches rather than the tennis court.

“It’s my first time in San Diego and I’m gonna enjoy it for the next few days, hopefully on the beach, not on the tennis courts,” she said.

Watch the videos here:

“Sorry for waving my hands at the net” – Iga Swiatek apologizes for her antics at the San Diego Open

Iga Swiatek apologizes for her spontaneous on-court antics

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won her eighth title of the year and registered 64 wins, the most by anyone on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams in 2013, where she lifted 11 titles and scored 78 victories. The 21-year-old defeated Croatian qualifier Donna Vekic in the final with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory to claim the WTA 500 title.

She took to her social media to reflect on the rain-affected week in San Diego and also declared the surfboard to be the best prize she has ever received.

“This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy) week and this unique vibe. I love it here,” she wrote.

The US Open champion further congratulated her opponent on a great run and apologized for waving her hands at the net – an antic she has been called out for in recent days.

“And congrats (Donna Vekic) for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net,” she remarked.

Swiatek will now be seen in action at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31-November 7, which will conclude her 2022 season.

