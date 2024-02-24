WATCH: Iga Swiatek receives code violation for Roger Federer-esque racket smash during Dubai Tennis Championships SF loss

Iga Swiatek received a code violation for racket abuse during her semifinal match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which was uncharacteristic of the Pole. The situation was similar to that of Roger Federer in the 2009 Miami Open semifinal.

After a disappointing run at the Australian Open, Swiatek completed a three-peat at the Qatar Open and took that incredible form to the Dubai Tennis Championships. But her run was ended by Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals in straight sets.

In the second set, Swiatek, who was already a set and a break down, missed a simple return on Kalinskaya's serve. The usually calm Pole then smashed her racket on the court to vent out her frustration. This display of anger by the World No. 1, who received a code violation for racket abuse, shocked everyone in the stadium.

A user on X (Formerly Twitter) shared the video of Swiatek smashing her racket and compared it to Roger Federer's racket smash incident from the 2009 Miami Open.

In his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic, the Swiss was a break down in the deciding set. After missing two easy forehand returns on Djokovic's serve, Federer, who is known for his calm demeanor, smashed the racket on the court destroying it completely with one smash.

This was followed by a cacophony of boos that shocked the commentators who had never seen the eight-time Wimbledon champion getting on the crowd's bad side. The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost the match 6-3, 2-6, 3-6.

Iga Swiatek completes historic three-peat at Qatar Open 2024

Iga Swiatek with the Qatar Open title

Iga Swiatek lifted her third consecutive Qatar Open title this year. The Pole has been a force to be reckoned with at the Qatar Open since her phenomenal run in 2022.

She entered the 2022 Qatar Open as the seventh seed. Swiatek dropped only a single set in her entire run, which came in the second round, and defeated the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kastakina, and Maria Sakkari all in straight sets. The Pole defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the title.

In her 2023 title defence, the World No. 1 only dropped six games in four matches defeating Danielle Collins, Veronica Kudermatova, and got a walkover against Belinda Bencic. She defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 to defend her title.

Iga Swiatek successfully defended her title for the third time when she defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2 in the final.

