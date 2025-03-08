WATCH: Iga Swiatek swarmed with bizarre autograph requests at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek is currently competing at the BNP Paribas Open. As the Polish star walked out of the Indian Wells after her first round victory, she was swarmed with some bizarre autograph requests.

Ad

Swiatek arrives at the BNP Paribas Open as the defending champion, having won the 2024 edition after beating Maria Sakkari in straight games in the finals. Overall the World No.2 is in the hunt for her third title at Indian Wells, having won the 2022 edition as well.

On Friday, March 7, Iga Swiatek opened her campaign in California in a dominant fashion, steamrolling over Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-0, in 61 minutes. After the match, fans bombarded the star with some bizarre autograph requests, as one asked her to sign their arm, while another fan chimed in to request the Pole to sign their shoe.

Ad

Trending

Watch a video of Swiatek’s interaction with fans below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iga Swiatek on her BNP Paribas Open campaign

Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek couldn't have hoped for a better start to her title defence at Indian Wells. After the match, the World No.2 spoke to the media, and expressed her happiness at having been able to dominate the game from the beginning, saying,

Ad

“Well for sure I'm happy you know, that I was solid till the end. And I'm just happy that I adjusted to the conditions well, first matches are not easy and you never know what to expect from Caro. But I'm happy that I could dominate from the beginning.”

Up next, Swiatek will run into Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. The two first played each other in 2019, when Yastremska emerged victorious, but the Pole has since evened things out, getting the better of the Ukrainian at last month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Speaking on her expectations for the upcoming match, Swiatek said,

“I don't expect anything. Honestly, I feel like players playing against me, they can play amazing or they can play a bit worse. So you never know what you're going to get from the other side. They can play kind of without expectations, playing me, so I try not to overthink that.”

Ad

“My mentality and my mindset is always kind of the same before the match and I'll prepare technically for sure. And the whim will analyze her game here, because that's the most important thing that happened recently and that's it,” she added.

Iga Swiatek kicked off her 2025 season with back-to-back semifinal appearances, reaching the final four of both the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. At her most recent tournament, the Dubai Tennis Championships, she was knocked out in the quarterfinals, and will be in the hunt for her first title of the year at Indian Wells.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback