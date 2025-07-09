WATCH: Iga Swiatek tells fans not to snitch in adorable Wimbledon moment as she continues hoarding towels after reaching SF

Iga Swiatek has made more headlines by collecting towels than winning matches at the 2025 Wimbledon. The pattern didn't break after her quarterfinal win against Liudmila Samsonova, as she was caught sneakily putting towels inside her bag.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish player currently on a run to claim her maiden Wimbledon title, has an unusual habit of collecting towels. After her first-round win against Polina Kudermetova, she admitted to taking them home for friends and family. The four-time Grand Slam champion also shared that she would have to build another room if she plays for 15 more years.

"Every time I come back from a Slam, I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So, sorry guys, sorry Wimbledon. I have a lot at home, trust me. If I play 15 more years, I’ll have to build another room in my house just for Grand Slam towels."

In a later interview with Tennis Channel, Swiatek didn't shy away from acknowledging that the towels would be perfect souvenirs when she looks back at her career after retirement.

"Collecting towels from Grand Slams, I think honestly, when I look back in 30 years, it's gonna be like the best souvenir you can get."

Iga Swiatek also shared that her habit of collecting towels dates back a long time, but she is mainly drawn to Wimbledon towels because of the superior quality.

In recent news, she was spotted sneakily putting towels inside her bag, signaling the camera not to catch her theft. Below is the video:

Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a major singles title.

Iga Swiatek garnered reactions from several players for her favorite food combination

Swiatek at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Amid her Wimbledon campaign, Iga Swiatek revealed that she likes to combine pasta, yoghurt, and strawberries, calling it her favorite food. While it sounded interesting to many, Italian player Flavio Cobolli asserted that he would never taste that and wished the Pole luck for her next trip to Italy.

"I will never want to try because it's something that is really strange and I don't want to be in her position. I wish good luck for her when she comes back in Italy."

Swiatek earned a position on the Madame Tussauds Hot 100 list for her philanthropic act and advocacy. She received the WTA Fan Favorite Singles Player of the Year honor in 2020 and the WTA Fan Favorite Shot of the Year in 2019.

