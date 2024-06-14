WATCH: Jannik Sinner gets warm welcome in Halle as he receives cake to commemorate his historic World No. 1 achievement

Jannik Sinner got a warm welcome at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where he was presented with a cake to celebrate his achievement of becoming the new World No. 1. This will be Sinner's second appearance in the ATP 500 grass-court event in Germany.

Sinner is having a phenomenal 2024 season so far, boasting a remarkable 33-3 record, winning titles at the Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open, and Miami Open. He also had semifinal runs at the Indian Wells Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters, and French Open, as well as a quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open.

These performances propelled Sinner to claim the World No.1 ranking, surpassing Novak Djokovic. With this achievement, the Italian also became the 29th player to become World No.1 since the inception of computerized rankings in 1973.

Jannik Sinner is currently in Halle, Germany to compete in the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open which is scheduled to begin from June 15 and go on till June 23. He is the top seed in the tournament and was warmly welcomed by tournament director Ralf Weber, who presented him with a cake to celebrate his ascent to the top of the rankings

The official social media account of the Terra Wortmann Open shared a video of Sinner with the cake.

Watch the video here:

The ATP 500 grass court tournament in Halle will also feature other top players such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending champion Alexander Bublik, and Felix Auger-Aliassime among others.

Jannik Sinner: "It means a lot to me being World No.1"

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner was awarded the ATP World No.1 trophy during a ceremony in Monte-Carlo on Monday, June 10.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the presentation ceremony, Sinner stated that being the World No.1 was a great deal for him. He stated that he was "very happy" with the achievement as it meant that he would have the privilege of competing in the "biggest tournaments."

"It means a lot to me being World No.1. It means you had a great year, actually an incredible year with a lot of success. Obviously very happy about this and on the other hand you always have tournaments you have to play, the biggest tournaments so that's a huge privilege to be a part of," Jannik Sinner told beIN Sports [0:07].

The 22-year-old also stated that he was happy and relieved to reach the top of the rankings as it was a childhood dream come true.

"I was happy and then it's kind of a relief. This is a dream that I've dreamed of when I was a little kid. It was only a dream that day and now that I can say that I'm World No.1, it means a lot to me. It took some time, that's for sure and it was a very nice feeling," Jannik Sinner said [0:58].

