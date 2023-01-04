Watch: Jannik Sinner hits the court with a 99-year-old tennis player, appreciates him for his good work for war-torn Ukraine

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner recently hit the court with 99-year-old Australian tennis player Henry Young and praised him for his excellent work towards providing relief in war-torn Ukraine.

Young will take part in the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' charity extravaganza at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 11. All funds from the event will go to UNICEF Australia and Global Giving, which are delivering help on the ground in Ukraine.

Young has accepted a challenge from fellow nonagenarian and tennis player Leonid Stanislavskyi, 98, of Ukraine's Kharkiv region. The two will compete in the 'Battle of the Centurions' at Rod Laver Arena.

Both men play tennis every week and have done so their whole lives. Last year, Stanislavskyi received formal recognition as the oldest tennis player in the world from the Guinness Book of Records.

Ahead of the charity event, the 99-year-old was recently spotted sweating it out with 21-year-old Jannik Sinner. Both appeared to be having a good time as they made strokes like long backhands and forehands.

Sinner took to Twitter to post a video of their practice session and expressed gratitude, writing:

"Special moment to hit with Henry today, 99 years old and #1 in the world! Henry is playing against 98 year old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi on Rod Laver Arena next week to raise money for people in Ukraine. Both are an inspiration to us all! Good luck."

"I'm aiming for Turin, I want to get back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals" - Jannik Sinner sets his goals for 2023

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters - Day One.

Jannik Sinner is one of the most exciting young players on the tour. The 21-year-old has made significant progress this season, advancing to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the US Open.

However, after losing in straight sets to Marc-Andrea Huesler in the opening round of the Paris Masters, he made the decision to end his 2022 campaign. Throughout the tournament, the young Italian battled a finger injury that prompted him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals as well.

In an interview with the ATP Podcast, the Italian discussed his goal for the 2023 season, which is to finish the season inside the Top 8 ATP Rankings, hence qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals.

"I'm aiming for Turin, I want to get back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals. I know I can do it, but it will be decisive not to miss important matches and tournaments as I was forced to do this year," Sinner said.

