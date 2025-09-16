  • home icon
WATCH: Jannik Sinner prioritizes luxury over tennis in candid reveal just days after US Open heartbreak

By Nancy Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:45 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
The Italian tennis player, Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner appeared in a fun interview after his US Open defeat in the finals, where he was asked to make some interesting choices about tennis and his personal life. At the US Open, he delivered stellar performances and reached the finals, where he faced Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against the Italian in 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Days after this heartbreak, Sinner appeared in a fun 'This or That' interview with Explora Journeys, where he answered a few candid questions about his choices in tennis and daily life. In one of the questions during the interview, he prioritized luxury over tennis when he was asked to choose between pasta and tennis. Replying to it, he said:

"A week with no tennis means that I can go on cruises, sunrise or sunset, sunset pool or spa day, pool days," said Jannik Sinner.

Along with this, Sinner was also asked about his choice between drills and treadmills, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, centered courts or open seas, and more. Here is the full 'This or That' interview of the Italian:

Jannik Sinner will next be seen in action at the China Open, which is slated to be held from September 24 to October 1, 2025, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

Jannik Sinner reveals a promise he made to his parents

During a press conference amid his US Open training, Jannik Sinner opened up about a promise he made to his parents about walking away from tennis in the initial days of his career. He shared that his family had financial issues and couldn't afford the expenses that came with tennis when he wished to start his journey.

Considering their situation back then, the Italian stated that he promised his parents that he would walk away from tennis if he couldn't reach the top 200 by the age of 23 or 24. Further opening up about already feeling safe when he was just 18, he said:

"I remember what did I say to my parents? I was younger when when I left home, but I said if I'm with 23 or 24 in around not under the, the top 200, I would stop, you know, to play because we cannot afford it, you know, with the money what we have.
"And it costs a lot of money to travel around the, the tournaments. And if you have a coach or, you know, I was very lucky to when I was already 18 that I started to earn my money and I felt already safe," said Jannik Sinner.

Ahead of the US Open, Jannik Sinner competed at Wimbledon, where he faced Alcaraz in the finals and got the better of him with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
