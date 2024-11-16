WATCH: Jannik Sinner can't stop laughing as he plays soccer with father, brother, and his team during off day ahead of ATP Finals SF

Jannik Sinner enjoyed a day off on Friday, November 15, before he returned to action on Saturday for the ATP Finals semifinal. During his day off, the Italian enjoyed a soccer match with his father Hanspeter, brother Marc, and his team.

Sinner won all three of his Round Robin matches in Turin at the 2024 ATP Finals in straight sets. He defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, and Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to qualify for the semifinals as the Ilie Nastase Group topper.

On Friday, the John Newcombe Group featuring Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz fought it out for the two spots in the semifinal with Sinner enjoying a day off. He was spotted playing soccer with his family and team at the Circolo della Stampa - Sporting A.S.D.

Watch the ATP No. 1 enjoying a game of soccer with his family, laughing uncontrollably:

Sinner has enjoyed the presence of his family in Turin during the year-end championships. They were spotted in the stands supporting him and also attended his trophy presentation for the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

"Only they know... how many sacrifices we made as a family" - Jannik Sinner addresses his family upon winning year-end World No. 1 trophy

Jannik Sinner with the year-end World No. 1 trophy (Image: Getty)

On Monday, November 11, Jannik Sinner received the year-end World No. 1 trophy for the first time in his career. He accepted the trophy in front of his father Hanspeter, mother Siglinde, and brother Marc - a rare appearance made by the Sinner family.

His mother turned emotional during the ceremony and was spotted crying. The World No. 1 addressed it during an interview later:

"I just heard that my mom was crying, which is something very cute!" he told TennisTV. "Only they know from my early stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family also... We would have never thought that we’d have this [year-end World No. 1 trophy] at home at some point."

Reflecting on his journey to achieving one of the most prestigious titles of his career, Jannik Sinner credited his growth as both a player and a person:

"You know, these are really only dreams. And then slowly you try to improve as a player, as a person and now I am standing here with one of the, if not the most special trophies I have. This is amazing because this is an achievement over 52 weeks. So I am very happy," he said.

Sinner will continue his phenomenal run at the ATP Finals with a semifinal clash against Casper Ruud on Saturday, November 16. This will be the third encounter between the duo with the Italian leading the head-to-head 2-0.

