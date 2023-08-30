WATCH: John Isner fights back tears when son runs into his arms during interview after US Open 1R win

John Isner shared a special moment on the court with his son after his first-round victory at the 2023 US Open over Facundo Diaz Acosta on Tuesday, August 29.

The American won his opening match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), hitting 11 aces and never facing a break point. The 38-year-old will face fellow American Michael Mmoh in the second round on Thursday.

Isner has reached the quarterfinals of the US Open twice, in 2011 and 2018, and is hoping to make a deep run in his final appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The US Open’s official Twitter (now X) account posted a clip of Isner’s son hugging his dad after the match on Wednesday, August 30.

"When you just need to give dad a hug. John Isner’s son makes a special appearance after his Round 1 win," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

In a special post-match ceremony led by close friend and former world No.4 James Blake, Isner addressed the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

"It’s not goodbye yet. I’m actually feeling pretty good, so I'm going to try to keep this going as long as I can. To be an American and to have played the Open 17 times I don’t take that for granted. This tournament, you fans are so incredible," Isner said.

Among the spectators were his spouse, Madison, his mom, and some of his peers, such as the Bryan Brothers, Steve Johnson, and Sam Querrey.

John Isner and compatriot Jack Sock to retire from tennis after the US Open 2023

John Isner and Jack Sock at Laver Cup 2019

Former Top 10 players John Isner and compatriot Jack Sock recently announced that they will retire from professional tennis after the 2023 US Open.

The American duo, who have won three ATP Masters 1000 titles together in doubles, have received a wildcard to play in the final Grand Slam of the year.

Isner and Sock have paired up in recent years on the ATP Tour, and have shown great chemistry and skill on the court. They won their first Masters 1000 title together in Shanghai in 2016 and followed it up with two titles in Indian Wells in 2018 and 2022.

Isner, who is best known for his powerful serve and his record-breaking marathon match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, has had a successful singles career as well.

The 38-year-old reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in 2018 and won 16 ATP Tour singles titles. The American also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2018.

Sock, who also reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in singles in 2017, has won four ATP Tour singles titles. The 30-year-old also reached the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals in 2017.

Sock has won three Grand Slam titles in doubles, partnering with Vasek Pospisil, and Mike Bryan. The American has also won two Olympic medals, a gold in mixed doubles and a bronze in men’s doubles at Rio 2016.

The US Open will be the last tournament for both John Isner and Jack Sock. They will be hoping to end their careers on a high note and give their fans one more memorable performance at Flushing Meadows.