Watch: John McEnroe climbs a table to show off his dance moves at Laver Cup party

Under the captaincy of former World No. 1 John McEnroe, Team World beat Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup for the first time since the exhibition event began in 2017.

It was obvious for everyone to get together one final time and celebrate before heading to their next destinations. Quite a few videos have surfaced online, showing the inside scenes of the gala time that players and their families were having.

The video that has been doing most of the rounds, however, is one where McEnroe puts his drink down and gets on top of the table since he just can't stop dancing. Bjorn Borg can be seen standing below him, also dancing like never before. The song playing in the clip is 'I Gotta Feeling' by Black Eyed Peas. Players can also be seen dancing together and sharing a great moment.

After ending the first day at 2-2, Novak Djokovic brought Team Europe back into the lead, beating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets and teaming up with Matteo Berrettini to down Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur. The remaining two singles matches saw Berrettini beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Taylor Fritz gave his team their only points on the day as he defeated Cameron Norrie.

Team Europe entered day three leading 8-4 and were expected to get their hands on the trophy for a fifth straight time. But what happened next shocked most of the fans. Team World won the first three matches of the last day, winning the tournament 13-8.

Sock and Auger-Aliassime won their doubles contest against Andy Murray and Berrettini. The Canadian star then went on to outperform Djokovic in straight sets in their singles match, before Tiafoe finally ended things by winning a close match against Stefanos Tsitspas.

Roger Federer, who played the last professional match of his career at the event, was also present at the party.

"We knew we had a shot at it, but it was an uphill battle" - John McEnroe on winning 2022 Laver Cup

In a press conference after their triumph on Sunday, Team World's captain John McEnroe praised his players for putting on a stellar performance to outclass Team Europe in London. According to the American, it was their fighting spirit that made the difference this year.

"The difference this year was that we kept battling," John McEnroe said. "Jack Sock has been awesome for us. You could see how close it was, the doubles. Felix stepped up big time. Thank you so much for that. But there was a great team spirit. So we were battling from the beginning. I think we felt that it is the ‘Big Four’, but obviously the circumstances are a little different than they could have been 10 years ago, five years ago. We knew we had a shot at it, but it was an uphill battle. Thank god World won.”

