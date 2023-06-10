Watch: Karolina Muchova reduced to tears, comforted by Chris Evert after brutal French Open 2023 final loss to Iga Swiatek

Karolina Muchova burst into tears after a heartbreaking defeat to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday, June 10, Muchova contested her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, where she was up against World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The Polish player made a commanding start to the encounter, claiming the opener 6-2. Despite a 3-0 lead in the second set, she could not produce the same outcome, thanks to Muchova’s fearless fightback. The tenacious 26-year-old snatched the second set 7-5.

For the most part, Karolina Muchova led against Iga Swiatek in the third set as well, but the French Open defending champion fought back each time to level the score. Iga Swiatek eventually claimed the champion’s trophy by breaking Muchova in the final game to seal the win, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Muchova, who had her maiden Grand Slam title in sight, could not contain her emotions after the brutal loss, and was reduced to tears during her runner-up speech. She was comforted by 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, who was present to honor the two finalists.

"When I look at those people, I actually feel like I'm the winner" – Karolina Muchova after French Open 2023 loss to Iga Swiatek

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 French Open

During her speech, Karolina Muchova congratulated “one of the best” Iga Swiatek, who lifted her fourth Grand Slam title and a third at Roland Garros.

“This was so close, but so far. That happens when you play one of the best – Iga. I want to congratulate you out loud once again, and your team,” she said.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



#IgaSwiatek #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #Tennis Iga Swiatek was 6-2, 3-0 up and then she was 4-3 down in third set but managed to win three games in a row Iga Swiatek was 6-2, 3-0 up and then she was 4-3 down in third set but managed to win three games in a row 🔥#IgaSwiatek #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #Tennis https://t.co/NszsNEL12z

Muchova then credited her own team, family, and friends for having her back throughout and stated that the French Open final was “only the beginning.”

“To my team, to my box – this is the hardest one. You know, when I look at those people, I actually feel like I’m the winner. So, thank you,” she said, fighting back tears. “Thanks to my coaches and my parents, my friends. I hope this is only the beginning for us. We’ve come a long way. We’re gonna keep getting stronger and come back.”

Muchova, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 19, had to overcome numerous injury-related obstacles, which derailed her 2022 campaign. The Czech was ranked outside the Top 150 at the beginning of 2023.

She, however, put on a resilient display this season and earned crucial points in the lead-up to the French Open. Muchova, while unseeded at the Parisian major, was ranked inside the World’s Top 50 as she entered Paris.

The World No. 43, who had to retire from her French Open third-round match due to ankle injury last year, made an astonishing comeback this time around. She took out the likes of former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and former semifinalists Maria Sakkari and Nadia Podoroska. Then, she staged a stunning upset win over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Thanks to her noteworthy run in Paris, Muchova will now be seen at a new career-high ranking of World No. 16 come Monday.

Poll : 0 votes