South Korean tennis star Kwon Soon-woo lost all his bearings after suffering a shock defeat in the second round of the 2023 Asian Games.

Kwon is currently ranked World No. 112 and faced a player ranked more than 500 places lower than him in the form of Thailand’s Samrej Kasidit (World No. 636) on September 25 in Hangzhou, China.

In what was the tournament's biggest upset, Kasidit defeated the No. 4 seed 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to end his hunt for the gold medal. The loss was too much to bear for one of the favorites to win the tournament, who let all of his anger out on the court.

Kwon Soon-woo repeatedly smashed his racket into the court and up against the chair, destroying it into pieces and drawing cheers and boos from the crowd. He also refused to shake hands with the chair umpire and Kasidit, who was rebuffed when he approved Kwon.

Several top men's and women's players are competing at the 2023 Asian Games. On the ATP side, Zhizhen Zhang (No. 1 seed), Yosuke Watanuki (No. 2 seed), and Yibing Wu (No. 3 seed) are all through to the third round. Qinwen Zheng, Lin Zhu, Ankita Raina, and Alexandra Eala are the top four seeds in the women's draw.

As for Kwon Soon-woo, he can still capture a gold medal at the Asian Games as he is in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles with Seong Chan Hong.

A look into Kwon Soon-woo's performances on the ATP Tour 2023

Kwon Soon-woo pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Kwon Soon-woo's 2023 ATP Tour has been a tale of two halves. He began the year by winning his second career title at the Adelaide International 2.

The former World No. 52 grabbed the title as a lucky loser and defeated Tomas Machac, Pablo Carreno-Busta, Mikael Ymer, Jack Draper, and Roberto Bautista-Agut along the way.

However, he has only won one ATP Tour match and has competed in four tour-level tournaments since then. The 25-year-old bowed out of the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open in the first round.

He won his opening-round contest at the Qatar Open against Abedallah Shelbayh of Jordan before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Kwon did not participate at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon Championships and again crashed out in the opening round of the US Open, his last tour-level appearance. He has played in a few Challenger tournaments this year but has not found any success there, either.