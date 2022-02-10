Watch: Lorenzo Musetti hits incredible backhand winner during upset over Hubert Hurkacz

Lorenzo Musetti continued his good run at the Rotterdam Open, stunning fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Italian started the match brilliantly and went on to take the opening set 6-3. Both players did well to hold their serve for the first ten games of the second set. However, Hurkacz broke Musetti and held his serve to take the second set 7-5 and level the match.

During the fourth game of the third set, the Italian produced a moment of brilliance. Hurkacz was up 40-30 and after a strong serve was returned by the teenager, he played a shot across the net. But Musetti was quick to anticipate it and executed a brilliant backhand winner from a tight angle to win the point.

Although Hurkacz managed to hold his serve, the Italian broke him in the eighth game of the set to take a 5-3 lead. He then went on to serve out the match and reach the quarterfinals.

"From losses you take a lot of experience" - Lorenzo Musetti

The teenager said he learned a lot from his defeats in Austalia

After the match, Musetti said he learned a lot from his losses in Australia earlier in the year.

“I played in Australia with a little bit of stress, and I had two tough matches with two great opponents," Musetti said. "From losses you take a lot of experience, especially as younger players, so for me it’s really helpful and I decided to play indoors on a hard court because it is maybe my worst surface. I didn’t think about being here [in the quarter-finals] but I’m really enjoying it.

The Italian praised Hurkacz's serve and said the key was to hold his own serve and take advantage when the Pole's level dropped.

“You can see what he can do with the serve, especially in the second and third sets," the Italian added. "It’s so tough to break him but we know each other a little bit because it was the third time that we’ve played. I started well, really aggressive and I think the key was to keep my serve and try to break him in the games when he was not serving so good. A little bit of up and down in the second but I think I managed well in the third set so I’m really happy.”

The World No. 63 revealed that he's really enjoying his time in Rotterdam and is hopeful of making it to the semifinals.

“I think everyone has the potential to win every tournament. I’m really enjoying it here. I hope to play another good match and fingers crossed I hope to get to the semi-final.”

The Italian will square off against the talented Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala