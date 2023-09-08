WATCH: Madison Keys breaks down in tears during press conference following US Open SF loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Madison Keys could not hold back her tears during the press conference following her last-four loss to Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open on Thursday (September 7). The 28-year-old's breakdown came after she was asked by a journalist to reflect on her campaign in Flushing Meadows during the fortnight.

The American gave a calm and composed answer for the most part, as she admitted that she would've been excited at the prospect of a deep showing at the New York Major before the start of the tournament. However, she was quick to concede that she was feeling the blues after her loss.

Madison Keys' voice then began to break as she promised to take her lessons from the defeat. She subsequently cupped her face with her hands and broke down into tears, in what would have been a heartbreaking sight for her devout fans.

"I think everyone at the start of the tournament would obviously be really, really excited to be in the semis. Right now it sucks. But yeah, I just think being able to, you know, take this and turn it to a positive is really possible," Keys said.

The 28-year-old did mention towards the end of the press conference that she was looking forward to the rest of the season.

"Yeah, there is still a lot to be proud of and still tons of tennis to play this season," she added

Madison Keys was in scintillating form during her semifinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka, winning the first set by a scoreline of 6-0. The World No. 17 then broke the second seed twice more to lead by 4-2 in the second set but lost control of proceedings as she was broken to love while serving for the match at 5-4 up.

She went on to drop the set in a tiebreaker and squandered a 4-2 lead once again in the decider, before eventually losing a super-tiebreaker to surrender the match 6-0, 6-7 (1), 6-7 (5).

Madison Keys can take pride in her 2023 season as she looks to return to the top echelons of WTA

Madison Keys poses with the 2023 Rothesay International trophy

Madison Keys will perhaps be feeling dejected over how her last-four outing on Thursday transpired over the next few days. The 28-year-old, however, can take comfort in the fact that she has had a great season on the Hologic WTA tour season in 2023.

The former World No. 7 has recorded a 33-12 win-loss record this season so far, with title-winning runs at the United Cup and the Rothesay International. She also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where she coincidentally lost to Sabalenka.

Although Madison Keys' New York campaign ended in heartbreak, she can take pride in the breathtaking level that she displayed against the likes of Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and Liudmila Samsonova en route to the last four.

For her efforts during the fortnight, the American will see her ranking surge to 11th in the world. She will be gunning to qualify for the 2023 WTA Finals, which will begin in late October.