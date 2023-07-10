WATCH: Madison Keys switches hands halfway during rally, hits left-handed winner in Wimbledon clash against Mirra Andreeva

Madison Keys booked her place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023 with a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 10.

Keys found herself a set and a break down but produced a fine comeback to beat the Russian teenager and reach her second quarterfinal at Wimbledon and first at the grasscourt Major since 2015.

The 28-year-old American produced some brilliant tennis throughout the match, with one exceptional moment during the seventh game of the second set. Andreeva was serving at 4-2, but Keys did well to earn a break point at 40-30.

Keys, who is a right-handed player, switched hands in the middle of a rally and returned her opponent's backhand with a left-handed forehand winner to break serve.

Before beating Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, who is the 25th seed at this year's competition, beat Sonay Kartal, Viktorija Golubic, and Marta Kostyuk.

Madison Keys will face Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023

Madison Keys in action at Wimbledon 2023

Madison Keys will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Sabalenka booked her place in the last eight with a 6-4, 6-0 win over 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The two players will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Sabalenka beat Keys 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Western & Southern Open while the American came out on top 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round of the 2021 bett1open.

Madison Keys was asked about the possibility of facing Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals when the latter was still playing Alexandrova. Keys responded by stating that the Belarusian will enter the match with a lot of confidence given her good form this season.

"Obviously if it's Sabalenka, she has a lot of confidence going into this match and has won a lot of matches," Keys said.

Madison Keys has had a pretty good 2023 season so far, with 25 wins out of 33 matches. The 28-year-old's only title so far this year came on grass, as she won the Rothesay International in Eastbourne without dropping a single set. Keys beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6(13) in the final to lift the seventh singles title of her career.

Poll : 0 votes