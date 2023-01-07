WATCH: Martina Navratilova features in 'The Real Housewives of Miami', wife Julia Lemigova reacts to sharing special moment with her spouse

Martina Navratilova recently joined her spouse Julia Lemigova on The Real Housewives of Miami, a popular reality TV show on which Lemigova is one of the star cast members. On a recent episode of the show, Navratilova and Lemigova shared a special moment that the latter called one of her favorite scenes all season.

Lemigova, a former Russian model, has been one of the lead members since the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, currently in its fifth season. The show saw some more star power added recently as American tennis legend Navratilova performed a cameo.

In the scene, Lemigova goes for a swim in a nearby lake and is thrilled when she sees Navratilova approaching her and then joining her. Lemigova reacted to the lovely moment on social media.

"One of my favorite scenes this season so far," Julia Lemigova expressed on Instagram, sharing the scene.

The show, which has gained increased popularity with each passing season, has also positively impacted Martina Navratilova herself. The 59-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she has made new fans through the show and that many of them recognize her because of her and Lemigova's association with The Real Housewives of Miami, rather than her achievements as a tennis player.

“I am recognized by people who watch the show, rather than by who I was beforehand, so that’s pretty funny," Navratilova told the WTA.

Julia Lemigova motivates wife Martina Navratilova after recent cancer diagnosis, shares message of support

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have been married since 2014.

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with early stages of throat and breast cancer, more than 11 years after she recovered from breast cancer.

With many messages of support for the 66-year-old pouring in from the tennis world and beyond, Julia Lemigova thanked all well-wishers. She shared an inspirational message herself, vowing to fight beside Navratilova every step of the way.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this," Lemigova wrote on Instagram.

Navratilova, known for her relentlessness and fighting abilities as a tennis player, also reacted to the many messages of support and vowed to keep fighting.

"Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova and Lemigova celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary a few weeks ago.

