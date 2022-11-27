Watch: Matteo Berrettini shows his passion during Italy's Davis Cup semifinal match against Canada

World No. 16 Matteo Berrettini is missing out on this year's Davis Cup after suffering a foot injury. However, his withdrawal has not stopped him from constantly showing his support to his teammates from the sidelines.

During Italy's semifinal match against Canada on Saturday, the Italian was spotted expressing his undying love and passion for the game, especially while donning the national colors.

In a social media post on Instagram, Matteo Berrettini was seen lending his support to Lorenzo Sonego during the latter's match against Denis Shapovalov.

"@matberrettini ’s passion: teammate, fan and coach in the box!"

Sonego beat Shapovalov 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4 in the first match of the semifinal round.

Earlier in the tournament, Italy had upset the United States to seal a spot in the semifinals. After being tied down at 1-1 following the singles matches, the duo of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 for Italy.

"I can only try to be as good as him" – Matteo Berrettini on his idol Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Matteo Berrettini recently commended his hero and role model Roger Federer. He stated that he could only aspire to be as admirable as the Swiss in the future, on and off the court.

The former World No. 1 visited with participants in the School Readiness Program in May. His charity launched the program in 2020 in partnership with regional organizations. To boost the number of underprivileged children who have access to formal early education, it works with 900 community-based childcare providers.

"Wonderful to see that we are having a real impact on the ground with the Roger Federer Foundation. Access to quality early education is crucial and it is the foundation of all learning. I am so happy I made my way to Malawi," Berrettini said.

In a recent interview with HELLO, Matteo Berrettini claimed that the 20-time Grand Slam winner has been his idol ever since he first began playing tennis. He also talked about his hero's generosity. Berrettini continued by saying that he closely watched him while he was on tour in order to pick his brain.

"Roger has been my idol since I started playing tennis. When I tried to become a professional tennis player and was on tour, I was following him and tried to learn from him but not to be like him because that's impossible," Berrettini said.

"I can only try to be as good as him. Roger has brought so much to the sport, he doesn't need to prove anything anymore," Berrettini added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes