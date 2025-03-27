WATCH: Miami Open stadium filled with boos from angry spectators as news of Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda's match cancelation breaks

After the news of Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda's quarterfinals match cancellation was announced, the stadium at Miami Open was filled with boos from disappointed and angry spectators. The last eight matches between the Serb and Korda have been rescheduled for Thursday, March 27.

Djokovic is seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first round bye. He defeated Rinky Hijikata in his opening match and then overcame lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third and fourth rounds respectively to advance to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Korda is seeded 24th at the 2025 Miami Open. Like the former World No.1, he began his campaign at the tournament in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated wild card Eliot Spizzirri, ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Gael Monfils in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively, to secure his place in the last eight.

The match between the Serb and the American was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 26. However, due to a delayed match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu on the same court, the Djokovic-Korda match was postponed until the following day.

This incident caused disappointment among the waiting spectators, who expressed their frustration through boos.

Watch the video of the crowd booing here:

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda met once before on the ATP Tour, in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1, which the 24-time Grand Slam champion won. The winner of this quarterfinal match will face Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to secure his seventh Miami Open title this year

The Serb with the Miami Open trophy in 2016 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most men's singles titles, six titles, won at the Miami Open. The Serb clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida back in 2007 and won his sixth title in 2016.

In 2016, the former World No.1 entered the Miami Open as the top seed and kicked off his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match, and then went on to overcome 33rd seed Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-1, and 14th seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The former World No.1 continued his dominant run by defeating Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, and securing a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over David Goffin in the semifinals to advance to the final. In the championship match, he outplayed Kei Nishikori with a score of 6-3, 6-3 to claim the title.

