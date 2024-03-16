The blockbuster semifinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk had a special guest in attendance, as Monica Seles graced the 2024 Indian Wells Open with her presence.

Swiatek delivered a dominant performance in the semifinal, claiming a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kostyuk in just 69 minutes to reach the Indian Wells final for the second time in her career. The World No. 1 did not face a single break point during the match and recorded just six unforced errors to the Ukrainian's 23.

Monica Seles was in attendance for the Pole's commanding victory, enjoying the action from the stands.

Seles, who triumphed at Indian Wells herself back in 1992, made her way to the tournament for the second year in a row, having caught Carlos Alcaraz's thrilling win over Felix Auger-Aliassime last year.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will aim to clinch her second Indian Wells title, having emerged victorious at the WTA 1000 event in 2022. The 22-year-old has looked in excellent form during the tournament, reaching the final with commanding straight set wins over Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, and Yulia Putintseva.