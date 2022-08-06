Watch: Naomi Osaka shows off Louis Vuitton's new 'Twist' collection

Naomi Osaka showed off her glamorous and stylish side in a new Louis Vuitton video. The Louis Vuitton House Ambassador introduced the newest edition of the luxury brand's Twist bag collection and posed with various models of the new range of bags.

The video was shot in Los Angeles, California, which is Osaka's city of residence. In the video, Osaka can be seen posing in different outfits and with variations of the Louis Vuitton bag.

"Louis Vuitton House Ambassador and International Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka embodies the latest editions of the Twist bag in Los Angeles. On the court and lounging by the pool, the Four-time Grand Slam winner reveals the bag’s new details," read a statement on the Louis Vuitton website, regarding the collection.

Naomi Osaka joined Louis Vuitton as their Brand Ambassador in early 2021, shortly before winning her fourth Grand Slam title - the 2021 Australian Open. Since then, she has been part of various events held by the luxury fashion house and even wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton dress at the Met Gala last year.

"Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton," Naomi Osaka had said when announcing the collaboration back in January 2021. "To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me."

"I feel really confident in who I am" - Naomi Osaka

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka did not have the best of starts to her US Open series, losing to rising American teenager Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose on Friday. Despite the loss, Osaka was upbeat and expressed that she feels confident in who she is as a person.

The Japanese superstar has had a tough season and has been battling personal challenges as well.

"When I was playing, I realized I've been letting people call me mentally weak for so long that I forgot who I was. I lost today but I feel really confident in who I am. I feel like the pressure doesn't beat me. I am the pressure. I'm really happy with that," Osaka said as per WTA Insider.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I stand by what I said. I stand by what I said. https://t.co/o4x4xVi1qq

While Osaka lost 4-6, 4-6 to the sixth-seeded Gauff, she saved as many as seven break points in the second set before the American youngster eventually closed out the match.

Earlier in the tournament, the World No. 41 defeated Qinwen Zheng in three sets for her first win on the WTA tour since her first-round win at the Madrid Open in the last week of April.

She will now shift her focus to the Canadian Open, where she begins her campaign with a Round of 64 match against Kaia Kanepi on Monday.

