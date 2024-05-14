WATCH: New trailer for Roger Federer's documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' chronicling Swiss icon's final dance on ATP Tour

Prime Video has released the trailer of Roger Federer's highly anticipated documentary 'FEDERER: Twelve Final Days'. The documentary is set to premiere on June 20, 2024.

Federer had one of the most illustrious careers in tennis history. He reached 31 Grand Slam finals and won 20 titles. He won the Wimbledon Championships eight times, the US Open five times, the Australian Open six times, and the French Open once.

Federer retired after the 2022 Laver Cup where he played alongside long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer's final match was a three-set loss in the doubles event where he partnered Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

In the last 12 days of his career at the 2022 Laver Cup, Federer gave access to a camera crew to record his final moments in the sport. Those recordings have been turned into a documentary by Prime Video and it will be released on June 20, 2024.

Watch the trailer of the documentary below:

The documentary is directed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, alongside co-director Joe Sabia, who has worked on documentaries about soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona. It will offer a deep insight into the final days of the Swiss legend's career.

Roger Federer's documentary was not intended for public release

In February 2024, when the news about Federer's documentary broke, the Swiss legend revealed that there was no plan to give the documentary a public release.

“Initially the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends," he said in a statement in February. (via cityam.com)

“During my career I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public," he added.

Further, Federer mentioned that the camera crew that followed him for 12 days captured a deeply personal journey and he was happy to give it a global reach.

“However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey.

“I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide,” Federer added.

The documentary will also feature bits of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

