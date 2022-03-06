Watch: Nick Kyrgios fawns over LeBron James' over-the-top pre-game preparation in Instagram video

Nick Kyrgios recently attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. He proceeded to document his experience during the night on his Instagram handle.

In his Instagram post, the Aussie was seated courtside as he started recording a short video of LeBron James sprinkling sawdust on his palms before the game. He then took some sawdust in his hands before theatrically throwing it up in the air to hype himself up.

Knowing James' dedication to his craft, this little move would have come as no surprise to his fans. Kyrgios, on his part, was visibly impressed with the American's pre-game ritual when he turned the camera on himself.

"King James went off, put on a show and the best player in the world. 56!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "Experience, My babygirl!!! Best seat in the house!"

He then congratulated James on scoring a season-best 56 points in the caption of his post, while also appreciating his girlfriend's company.

The next three slides of the post include pictures of the 26-year-old and his girlfriend before and during the game. While Hatzi was in a casual outfit, the Aussie chose to wear his lucky Lakers shorts.

Kyrgios posted a snap of the Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Warriors' Stephen Curry in the last slide of his post, which was a picture his brother Christos especially liked.

"That beautiful shot of Westbrook makes my heart warm," his comment read.

In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-match losing streak to beat the Golden State Warriors by a scoreline of 124-116.

Nick Kyrgios to make his singles return at Indian Wells next week

The World No. 42 at the 2022 Australia Open.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, hasn't played any competitive tennis since winning the doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open in January, partnering with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. In singles, the Aussie lost to second seed Daniil Medvedev in a closely-contested four-set match.

It should be noted that the 26-year-old pulled out of the ATP 250 tournaments in Dallas and Delray Beach last month. He will now be making his singles return at the Indian Wells Masters next week, where he has been awarded a wildcard. Due to a lack of match practice, the Aussie will have his work cut out at the hardcourt event in the Californian desert.

