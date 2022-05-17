Watch: Nike celebrates 50th anniversary with special video featuring Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Andre Agassi

Nike has one of the most enviable athlete endorsement portfolios of all time, with tennis players such as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka part of its mainstays over the last decade or so.

The brand is also partners rising stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Jannik Sinner, while retired legends like Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Maria Sharapova also endorsed the company during their playing days.

The sportswear giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion, Nike has released a special video directed by renowned American director Spike Lee.

Starring opposite Lee in the video is actress Indigo Hubbard-Salk, who plays a character named Zimmie. Together, the duo act out a skit where the older Lee reminisces about the best athletes he has seen in the last 50 years across all sports, including the likes of Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods.

Among tennis players, there is a special mention of Serena Williams, whom Lee refers to as a "little black girl" who proved the world wrong. Rafael Nadal appears in a short montage a little later, where he is called as the "King of Court," while Andre Agassi also makes a brief appearance.

"I've seen a little black girl do what they used to say no little black girl could do. I've seen the King of Court," Lee said, referring to Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

Zimmie, on the other hand, waxes lyrical about the next generation of athletes, those who will dominate their respective sports for the coming 50 years. Her list includes phenoms like snowboarder Chloe Kim, footballers Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe, and among tennis players, Naomi Osaka gets a special note of appreciation.

"You haven't seen anyone like my girl Naomi," Zimmie said in reference to Osaka.

After both parties list off name after name, Zimmie ends the video by pointing out the core message of the video -- that what they all have in common is that they are endorsed by Nike. She also warns Lee at the end that the ones she has picked will make their mark in history in such a manner in the years to come that they will eclipse those who came before them.

"One thing we can agree on is that, "Yo! It's gotta be the shoes!" Look OG, I know you think you've seen everything, but you've seen nothing yet," Zimmie warned.

Nike dedicated an entire building to Serena Williams earlier this year

Serena Williams has her own building at the Nike headquarters starting from this year

Meanwhile, Nike dedicated an entire building to Serena Williams in Oregon earlier this year to honor the American legend. Stretched over a space of more than a million square feet, the building will house its workforce and designers and is painted purple and rose because they are the 23-time Major winner's favorite colors.

According to chief designer John Hoke, the idea of the building is to serve as an inspiration for others and to encourage them to "bring out the best in themselves."

"We were bringing Serena in early to not just be the building's name, but really help participate. It is a tribute to Serena Williams." Hoke said. "The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best in themselves."

