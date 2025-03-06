WATCH: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray spotted together for the first time since Australian Open after their late arrival at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were recently seen together for the first time since the 2025 Australian Open, after they arrived late at Indian Wells. In late 2024, Djokovic announced that Murray would be joining his team as a coach for the Melbourne Major.

It has now been revealed that the partnership between the two former World No.1s has been extended, and they will continue to work together at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in California, as well as the 2025 Miami Open.

The Serb last competed at the Qatar Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to Matteo Berrettini with a score of 6-7(4), 2-6. He also competed in the doubles event with Fernando Verdasco at the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, winning their first-round match against Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik, but losing in the quarterfinals to Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Following his time in Qatar, Novak Djokovic has traveled to California for the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, where he is seeded sixth. He was recently seen training on the practice courts at Indian Wells, under the watchful eye of coach Andy Murray.

Watch the video of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Indian Wells here:

Last year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was the top seed at the ATP 1000 Masters tournament in California and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in his opening match. However, he faced an unexpected defeat in the third round to lucky loser Luca Nardi, with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Who will Novak Djokovic face in his opening match at Indian Wells Masters 2025?

Novak Djokovc at BNP Paribas Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters in the second round after being granted a first-round bye. He will face Nick Kyrgios or Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in just one of those encounters. Their most recent clash took place in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the former World No.1 claimed a hard-fought victory with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)

Nick Kyrgios will be entering the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in California following his participation in the Australian Open, where he suffered a straight-sets defeat in the first round at the hands of Jacob Fearnley.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has only faced Botic van de Zandschulp once on the ATP Tour, during the second round of the 2022 Astana Open, which the Serb won convincingly with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Van de Zandschulp earned his spot in the main draw of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters by defeating Lukas Klein 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first qualifying round. Despite a loss to Matteo Gigante in the second qualifying round with a score of 5-7, 0-6, a withdrawal from Facundo Diaz Acosta due to injury secured his spot in the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

