Tennis and Novak Djokovic do not stop. Just a day after clinching the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, November 19, the Serbian legend flew to Malaga, Spain, to join his fellow countrymen for the Davis Cup Finals.

Novak Djokovic dismissed Jannik Sinner in the title contest at the year-end championships, 6-3, 6-3, to become an ATP Finals champion for the seventh time in his career. He surpassed Roger Federer's tally of six ATP Finals titles.

In Turin, the 36-year-old defeated Holger Rune in his first group stage and suffered an eyebrow-raising loss at the hands of Sinner in his second match. He overcame Hubert Hurkacz in the third match to book his place in the semifinals, where he bettered Carlos Alcaraz.

However, the World No. 1's season has not ended yet, as he is set to play in the Finals stage of the 2023 Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain. He arrived in Malaga on Monday, November 20, and was greeted by former ATP World No. 12 Feliciano Lopez at the airport. After stepping out of the airport, fans surrounded the Serb, and he graciously interacted and took pictures with them.

Former ATP player Viktor Troicki will captain Team Serbia, featuring Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Novak Djokovic, and Hamad Medjedovic. The Davis Cup Finals will be played from November 21 to 26 at the Martin Carpena Arena.

Who will Novak Djokovic-led Serbia play at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

Novak Djokovic would be hoping to cap off one of the most memorable seasons of his career, which saw him lift three Grand Slam titles and reach the final in another with his second Davis Cup victory. Serbia will look to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010, where the 24-time Grand Slam champion played a pivotal role in the triumph against France in Belgrade.

This year, Serbia will play The UK in the quarter-final on November 23. World No. 18 Cameron Norrie leads Team UK, which also features Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury, and captain Leon Smith. Serbia will face either Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-final. The other quarter-finals are Canada vs. Finland and the Czech Republic vs. Australia.

In the group stages, Serbia defeated South Korea and Spain 3-0 but lost to the Czech Republic 0-3. Novak Djokovic featured during the Spain matchup, winning his singles contest against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-3, 6-4. The Belgrade native also played the doubles tie with Nikola Cacic against the Czech Republic but lost to Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 3-10.

