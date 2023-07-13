Watch: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka share a high-five during practice session at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka had a light-hearted interaction at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, sharing a high-five ahead of their respective semifinal encounters.

Djokovic has won the last four editions of Wimbledon and is attempting to win the title for the eighth time this year. If he does win, he will equal Roger Federer's men's record and move one behind nine-time champion Martina Navratilova.

He advanced to the semifinals by thoroughly dominating Andrey Rublev of Russia in four sets 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, which was his toughest test at Wimbledon so far this year.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka took on Ons Jabeur in the final four-fixture, unfortunately falling to the Tunisian despite taking the opening set. The Belarusian could have become the World No. 1 had she won, and will now have to contend with the second spot for a while longer.

Prior to the clash against Jabeur, Sabalenka was deep in practice when the 23-time Grand Slam champion crossed her path and they exchanged what appeared to be a 'Down Low' high-five and laughter.

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic is preparing for his 46th Grand Slam semi-final, which will take place on Friday against 21-year-old Jannik Sinner. The Italian is competing in his first ever Major semifinal.

Speaking of Sinner, the Serb stated in a press conference that the Italian's game is best suited to grass because he likes to play aggressively and take control of the point.

"We mostly played kind of at the same time. I've watched him I think first set today little bit. He's playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point," he said.

The 36-year-old went on to say that Jannik Sinner is a very complete player who will be very motivated to win and that he is looking forward to the challenge.

"He's so young, so of course it's expected that he's going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He's been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference," he said.

"He's a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too," he added.

